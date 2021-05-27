Cancel
Rockwood, TN

Rockwood Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Rockwood (TN) Weather Channel
Rockwood (TN) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Rockwood: Thursday, May 27: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Friday, May 28: Showers And Thunderstorms; Saturday, May 29: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 30: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;

mp.newsbreakapp.com
Rockwood (TN) Weather Channel

Rockwood (TN) Weather Channel

Rockwood, TN
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Rockwood (TN) Weather Channel

Take advantage of Saturday sun in Rockwood

(ROCKWOOD, TN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Rockwood. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Rockwood (TN) Weather Channel

Get weather-ready — Rockwood’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Rockwood: Thursday, May 13: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 14: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Saturday, May 15: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night; Sunday, May 16: Slight chance rain showers then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night;
Rockwood (TN) Weather Channel

Your 4-day outlook for Rockwood weather

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Rockwood: Tuesday, May 11: Mostly sunny in the day; while chance rain showers during night; Wednesday, May 12: Chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 13: Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 14: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Roane County, TNweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Roane by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 08:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Roane A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 AM EDT/915 AM CDT/ FOR NORTHEASTERN RHEA...NORTHEASTERN BLEDSOE AND ROANE COUNTIES At 1004 AM EDT/904 AM CDT/, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Wartburg to Rockwood to 9 miles northwest of Spring City, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Oak Ridge, Kingston, Rockwood, Fairview, Oliver Springs, Spring City, Midtown, Harriman, Stinging Fork Falls State Park and Eagle Furnace. This includes Interstate 40 in Tennessee between mile markers 341 and 358. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
Bledsoe County, TNweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bledsoe, Rhea, Roane by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 09:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 09:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bledsoe; Rhea; Roane A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 AM EDT/915 AM CDT/ FOR NORTHEASTERN RHEA...NORTHEASTERN BLEDSOE AND ROANE COUNTIES At 1004 AM EDT/904 AM CDT/, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Wartburg to Rockwood to 9 miles northwest of Spring City, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Oak Ridge, Kingston, Rockwood, Fairview, Oliver Springs, Spring City, Midtown, Harriman, Stinging Fork Falls State Park and Eagle Furnace. This includes Interstate 40 in Tennessee between mile markers 341 and 358. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
Morgan County, TNweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Morgan, Roane by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 05:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Morgan; Roane THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN ANDERSON, SOUTHERN MORGAN AND NORTHERN ROANE COUNTIES At 717 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain has fallen in the advisory area. This will cause urban and small stream flooding through the next hour. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Oak Ridge, Kingston, Rockwood, Wartburg, Oliver Springs, Midtown, Harriman, Oakdale, Dearmond, Coalfield, Petros, Frozen Head State Park and Pine Orchard.
Anderson County, TNweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Anderson, Loudon, Roane by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 12:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-03 12:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Anderson; Loudon; Roane SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN LOUDON...KNOX SOUTH CENTRAL ANDERSON AND NORTHEASTERN ROANE COUNTIES UNTIL 145 PM EDT At 102 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Oak Ridge, moving east at 50 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Knoxville, Oak Ridge, Clinton, Lenoir City, Alcoa, Farragut, Oliver Springs, Louisville, Halls and Bradbury.