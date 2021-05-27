Cancel
Bishopville, SC

Bishopville Weather Forecast

Bishopville (SC) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Bishopville: Thursday, May 27: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 28: Sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Sunday, May 30: Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night;

Bishopville, SC
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Sunbreak Sunday — tackle it with these activities

(BISHOPVILLE, SC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Bishopville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Aiken County, SCweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Aiken, Bamberg, Barnwell, Calhoun, Central Orangeburg by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 03:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-09 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Aiken; Bamberg; Barnwell; Calhoun; Central Orangeburg; Chesterfield; Clarendon; Edgefield; Fairfield; Kershaw; Lee; Lexington; McCormick; Newberry; Northern Lancaster; Northwestern Orangeburg; Richland; Saluda; Southeastern Orangeburg; Southern Lancaster; Sumter ELEVATED FIRE DANGER THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING Elevated fire danger conditions will develop late this morning and continue through early evening as high pressure keeps dry air over the area. Minimum relative humidity values expected to drop to around 25 percent with wind gusts around 25 mph. The combination of the low relative humidity, gusty winds, and drying fuels will lead to elevated fire danger conditions this afternoon and evening. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn today. If you do burn, you are advised to use extreme caution.
Aiken County, SCweather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Aiken, Bamberg, Barnwell, Calhoun, Central Orangeburg by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-09 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: Aiken; Bamberg; Barnwell; Calhoun; Central Orangeburg; Chesterfield; Clarendon; Edgefield; Fairfield; Kershaw; Lee; Lexington; McCormick; Newberry; Northern Lancaster; Northwestern Orangeburg; Richland; Saluda; Southeastern Orangeburg; Southern Lancaster; Sumter LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds around 15 knots with gusts to 25 knots expected. * WHERE...Portions of central South Carolina and east central Georgia. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 7 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
Lee County, SCweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lee, Sumter by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 18:34:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection seek shelter inside a sturdy building and stay away from windows. Severe thunderstorms can produce large capsizing waves and frequent lightning. If on or near Lake Marion move away from the water and take shelter! Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways or walk through high water. Target Area: Lee; Sumter A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN LEE...CLARENDON AND CENTRAL SUMTER COUNTIES At 626 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Cartersville to near Santee State Park, moving southeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Sumter, Manning, South Sumter, Summerton, Alcolu, Woods Bay State Park, Santee Cooper Regional Airport, Elliott, Mulberry, Millwood, Turbeville, Mayesville, Pinewood, Lynchburg, Paxville, Rimini, Brogdon, Oswego, St. Paul and Lakewood. This includes Interstate 95 between mile markers 102 and 146. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Chesterfield County, SCweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Chesterfield, Kershaw, Lancaster, Lee by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 17:03:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection seek shelter inside a sturdy building and stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways or walk through high water. Target Area: Chesterfield; Kershaw; Lancaster; Lee The National Weather Service in Columbia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Lancaster County in central South Carolina Northwestern Lee County in central South Carolina Chesterfield County in central South Carolina Northeastern Kershaw County in central South Carolina * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 502 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles northwest of Pageland to Goodale State Park, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Cheraw, Pageland, Chesterfield, Cheraw State Park, Northeastern Technical College, Cassatt, Cheraw Municipal Airport, Carolina Sandhills Wildlife Refuge, Mt Pisgah, Goodale State Park, Mcbee, Jefferson, Ruby, Patrick, Bethune, Mount Croghan, Lucknow, Chesterfield Ruby Middle School, North Central High School and Cheraw Fish Hatchery. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Clarendon County, SCweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clarendon, Lee, Sumter by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 18:27:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection seek shelter inside a sturdy building and stay away from windows. Severe thunderstorms can produce large capsizing waves and frequent lightning. If on or near Lake Marion move away from the water and take shelter! Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways or walk through high water. Target Area: Clarendon; Lee; Sumter A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN LEE...CLARENDON AND CENTRAL SUMTER COUNTIES At 626 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Cartersville to near Santee State Park, moving southeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Sumter, Manning, South Sumter, Summerton, Alcolu, Woods Bay State Park, Santee Cooper Regional Airport, Elliott, Mulberry, Millwood, Turbeville, Mayesville, Pinewood, Lynchburg, Paxville, Rimini, Brogdon, Oswego, St. Paul and Lakewood. This includes Interstate 95 between mile markers 102 and 146. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Clarendon County, SCweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clarendon, Lee, Sumter by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 17:28:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-03 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clarendon; Lee; Sumter Strong Thunderstorms Will Impact Portions of northeastern Clarendon...east central Sumter and southeastern Lee Counties Until 615 PM EDT. At 550 PM EDT...National Weather Service doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm near Woods Bay State Park, or 16 miles northwest of Lake City, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...gusty winds 40 to 50 mph and pea sized hail. IMPACT...expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to plants, trees and crops is possible. Damage to windshields is unlikely. Some locations in the path of this storm include Woods Bay State Park, Turbeville, Lynchburg, Central Crossroads and Shiloh. This includes Interstate 95 between mile markers 134 and 146.