Bishopville Weather Forecast

Effective: 2021-05-04 18:34:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection seek shelter inside a sturdy building and stay away from windows. Severe thunderstorms can produce large capsizing waves and frequent lightning. If on or near Lake Marion move away from the water and take shelter! Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways or walk through high water. Target Area: Lee; Sumter A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN LEE...CLARENDON AND CENTRAL SUMTER COUNTIES At 626 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Cartersville to near Santee State Park, moving southeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Sumter, Manning, South Sumter, Summerton, Alcolu, Woods Bay State Park, Santee Cooper Regional Airport, Elliott, Mulberry, Millwood, Turbeville, Mayesville, Pinewood, Lynchburg, Paxville, Rimini, Brogdon, Oswego, St. Paul and Lakewood. This includes Interstate 95 between mile markers 102 and 146. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH