Senatobia Daily Weather Forecast

Effective: 2021-05-09 17:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: DeSoto; Tate; Tunica The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Lee County in eastern Arkansas Southwestern DeSoto County in northwestern Mississippi Tunica County in northwestern Mississippi Western Tate County in northwestern Mississippi * Until 545 PM CDT. * At 521 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles west of North Tunica, or 11 miles northeast of St Francis National Park, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Tunica, Phillipp, Dubbs, North Tunica, Arkabutla, Robinsonville, Little Texas, Gerlach Mill, Savage, Commerce, Austin, Peters, Prichard, Diamond Woods, Whitehall, Bowdre, Dooley, Maud, Fox Island and Clayton. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH