Senatobia Daily Weather Forecast

Effective: 2021-05-04 12:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Benton; Lafayette; Marshall; Tate; Union THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHERN LAFAYETTE NORTHWESTERN UNION...SOUTHERN MARSHALL...SOUTHEASTERN TATE AND SOUTHWESTERN BENTON COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 200 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail is still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 400 PM CDT for northeastern and northwestern Mississippi.