Senatobia, MS

Senatobia Daily Weather Forecast

Senatobia (MS) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Senatobia: Thursday, May 27: ; Friday, May 28: ; Saturday, May 29: ; Sunday, May 30: ;

mp.newsbreakapp.com
Senatobia, MS
City
Senatobia, MS
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Get weather-ready — Senatobia’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Senatobia: Sunday, May 9: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Monday, May 10: Slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night; Tuesday, May 11: Chance Rain Showers; Wednesday, May 12: Chance rain showers in the day; while mostly cloudy during night;
Marshall County, MSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Marshall, Panola, Tate by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 10:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Marshall; Panola; Tate A SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY HAS BEEN ISSUED UNTIL 1015 AM CDT FOR Southwestern Marshall County in northwestern Mississippi Northern Panola County in northwestern Mississippi Tate County in northwestern Mississippi At 947 AM CDT...a strong thunderstorm producing pea to dime size hail and winds 40 to 50 mph was located near Crenshaw, or 11 miles southwest of Senatobia, moving northeast at 55 mph. Very heavy rain along with continuous cloud to ground lightning are also possible with this thunderstorm. People in southwestern Marshall...northern Panola and Tate Counties should monitor this storm closely.
Desoto County, MSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for DeSoto, Tate, Tunica by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 17:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: DeSoto; Tate; Tunica The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Lee County in eastern Arkansas Southwestern DeSoto County in northwestern Mississippi Tunica County in northwestern Mississippi Western Tate County in northwestern Mississippi * Until 545 PM CDT. * At 521 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles west of North Tunica, or 11 miles northeast of St Francis National Park, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Tunica, Phillipp, Dubbs, North Tunica, Arkabutla, Robinsonville, Little Texas, Gerlach Mill, Savage, Commerce, Austin, Peters, Prichard, Diamond Woods, Whitehall, Bowdre, Dooley, Maud, Fox Island and Clayton. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Lafayette County, MSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lafayette, Marshall, Panola, Tate by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 18:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lafayette; Marshall; Panola; Tate The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Lafayette County in northwestern Mississippi Southwestern Marshall County in northwestern Mississippi Tate County in northwestern Mississippi Northern Panola County in northwestern Mississippi * Until 645 PM CDT. * At 601 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Senatobia, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Oxford, Senatobia, Batesville, John W Kyle State Park, Sardis, Coldwater, Como, Crenshaw, Barr, Harmontown, Burgess, Independence, Laws Hill, Abbeville, Malone, Aiken, Crossroad, Tyro, Chulahoma and Glenville. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Desoto County, MSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for DeSoto, Tate, Tunica by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 17:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: DeSoto; Tate; Tunica THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EASTERN LEE...SOUTHWESTERN DESOTO...TUNICA AND WESTERN TATE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 545 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for eastern Arkansas...and northwestern Mississippi. Remember, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning still remains in effect.
Coahoma County, MSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coahoma, Panola, Quitman, Tate, Tunica by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 12:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coahoma; Panola; Quitman; Tate; Tunica A SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY HAS BEEN ISSUED UNTIL 100 PM CDT FOR East central Phillips County in eastern Arkansas Southern Tunica County in northwestern Mississippi Northeastern Coahoma County in northwestern Mississippi Northern Panola County in northwestern Mississippi Southwestern Tate County in northwestern Mississippi Northern Quitman County in northwestern Mississippi At 1236 PM CDT...a strong thunderstorm producing pea size hail or larger was located over Friars Point, or 11 miles north of Clarksdale, moving east at 55 mph. Very heavy rain along with continuous cloud to ground lightning are also possible with this thunderstorm. People in east central Phillips...southern Tunica...northeastern Coahoma...northern Panola...southwestern Tate and northern Quitman Counties should monitor this storm closely.
Benton County, MSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Benton, Lafayette, Marshall, Tate, Union by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 12:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Benton; Lafayette; Marshall; Tate; Union THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHERN LAFAYETTE NORTHWESTERN UNION...SOUTHERN MARSHALL...SOUTHEASTERN TATE AND SOUTHWESTERN BENTON COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 200 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail is still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 400 PM CDT for northeastern and northwestern Mississippi.