Take advantage of Thursday sun in Angier

Effective: 2021-05-10 21:58:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-10 23:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Straight line winds can blow down trees, power lines, and damage mobile homes and other buildings. Seek shelter in a sturdy structure until the storm has passed. Stay away from windows as flying debris generated by damaging winds can be deadly. Target Area: Harnett; Johnston; Sampson; Wayne The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Wayne County in central North Carolina Northern Sampson County in central North Carolina Southeastern Harnett County in central North Carolina Southern Johnston County in central North Carolina * Until 1115 PM EDT. * At 958 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Dunn, or 17 miles southeast of Lillington, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Goldsboro, Smithfield, Dunn, Mount Olive, Benson, Walnut Creek, Selma, Erwin, Coats and Four Oaks. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH