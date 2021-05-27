Cancel
Angier, NC

Take advantage of Thursday sun in Angier

Posted by 
Angier (NC) Weather Channel
Angier (NC) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(ANGIER, NC) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Angier (NC) Weather Channel

Angier (NC) Weather Channel

Angier, NC
City
Angier, NC
Angier, NC Posted by
Angier (NC) Weather Channel

4-Day Weather Forecast For Angier

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Angier: Monday, May 31: Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Tuesday, June 1: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, June 2: Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Thursday, June 3: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms during night;
Angier, NC Posted by
Angier (NC) Weather Channel

Your 4-day outlook for Angier weather

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Angier: Thursday, May 13: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 14: Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 15: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 16: Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night;
Angier, NC Posted by
Angier (NC) Weather Channel

Get weather-ready — Angier’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Angier: Wednesday, May 12: Light rain likely in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 13: Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night; Friday, May 14: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Saturday, May 15: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Chatham County, NCweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Chatham, Harnett, Johnston, Lee, Wake by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 17:36:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-10 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Seek shelter in a nearby building or vehicle. Wind gusts as high as 40 mph are capable of knocking down tree limbs and blowing around light outdoor objects. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Chatham; Harnett; Johnston; Lee; Wake A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHEASTERN HARNETT NORTHEASTERN LEE...SOUTHWESTERN WAKE...WEST CENTRAL JOHNSTON AND SOUTHEASTERN CHATHAM COUNTIES UNTIL 715 PM EDT At 635 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles northeast of Sanford, moving southeast at 40 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Lillington, Fuquay-Varina, Angier, Erwin, Coats, Harris Lake Boat Launch, Seminole, Raven Rock State Park, Buies Creek and Shearon Harris Reservoir. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for central North Carolina.
Harnett County, NCweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Harnett, Johnston, Sampson, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 21:58:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-10 23:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Straight line winds can blow down trees, power lines, and damage mobile homes and other buildings. Seek shelter in a sturdy structure until the storm has passed. Stay away from windows as flying debris generated by damaging winds can be deadly. Target Area: Harnett; Johnston; Sampson; Wayne The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Wayne County in central North Carolina Northern Sampson County in central North Carolina Southeastern Harnett County in central North Carolina Southern Johnston County in central North Carolina * Until 1115 PM EDT. * At 958 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Dunn, or 17 miles southeast of Lillington, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Goldsboro, Smithfield, Dunn, Mount Olive, Benson, Walnut Creek, Selma, Erwin, Coats and Four Oaks. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Cumberland County, NCweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cumberland, Harnett, Johnston, Sampson, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 17:36:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-10 22:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Seek shelter in a nearby building or vehicle. Wind gusts as high as 50 mph are capable of knocking down small or weakened trees and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture and other light outdoor objects. Target Area: Cumberland; Harnett; Johnston; Sampson; Wayne A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT CENTRAL WAYNE NORTHERN SAMPSON...EASTERN HARNETT...NORTHEASTERN CUMBERLAND AND SOUTHERN JOHNSTON COUNTIES UNTIL 1030 PM EDT At 937 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Angier to 6 miles northwest of Godwin. Movement was east at 30 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Heavy rain and deadly cloud to ground lightning will also be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Goldsboro, Smithfield, Dunn, Mount Olive, Benson, Godwin, Selma, Erwin, Coats and Four Oaks. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for central North Carolina.
Chatham County, NCweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Chatham, Durham, Harnett, Orange, Wake by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 17:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-10 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Chatham; Durham; Harnett; Orange; Wake The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Orange County in central North Carolina North central Harnett County in central North Carolina Southwestern Wake County in central North Carolina Northeastern Chatham County in central North Carolina Southwestern Durham County in central North Carolina * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 514 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles south of Carrboro, or 8 miles northeast of Pittsboro, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Raleigh, Durham, Cary, Chapel Hill, Garner, Carrboro, Fuquay-Varina, Apex, Holly Springs and Morrisville. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Alamance County, NCweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Alamance, Anson, Chatham, Cumberland, Davidson, Durham by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 06:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-08 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alamance; Anson; Chatham; Cumberland; Davidson; Durham; Edgecombe; Forsyth; Franklin; Granville; Guilford; Halifax; Harnett; Hoke; Johnston; Lee; Montgomery; Moore; Nash; Orange; Person; Randolph; Richmond; Sampson; Scotland; Stanly; Vance; Wake; Warren; Wayne; Wilson INCREASED FIRE DANGER THIS AFTERNOON The combination of low relative humidity and gusty northwesterly winds will result in elevated fire danger this afternoon. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn. If you do, you are advised to use extreme caution.
Harnett County, NCweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Harnett, Hoke, Moore by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-07 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-07 06:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Harnett; Hoke; Moore The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Moore County in central North Carolina Southwestern Harnett County in central North Carolina Northern Hoke County in central North Carolina * Until 645 AM EDT. * At 600 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Southern Pines, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Southern Pines, Carthage, Pinehurst, Aberdeen, Whispering Pines, Pinebluff, Foxfire, Taylortown, Vass and Cameron. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH
Harnett County, NCweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Harnett, Hoke, Moore by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-07 06:21:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-07 06:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Harnett; Hoke; Moore A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 AM EDT FOR CENTRAL MOORE...SOUTHWESTERN HARNETT AND NORTHERN HOKE COUNTIES At 621 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Southern Pines, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Southern Pines, Carthage, Pinehurst, Aberdeen, Whispering Pines, Pinebluff, Foxfire, Taylortown, Vass and Cameron. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Anson County, NCweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Anson, Cumberland, Davidson, Harnett, Hoke, Lee, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-07 03:28:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-07 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Anson; Cumberland; Davidson; Harnett; Hoke; Lee; Montgomery; Moore; Randolph; Richmond; Scotland; Stanly INCREASED FIRE DANGER THIS AFTERNOON The combination of low fuel moistures, low relative humidity, and gusty northwesterly winds will result in elevated fire danger conditions this afternoon. Conditions will be favorable for outdoor fires to grow quickly, increasing the danger of a wildfire. Elevated fire danger conditions may also be experienced on Saturday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn. If you do, you are advised to use extreme caution.