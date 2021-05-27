Take advantage of Thursday sun in Angier

Effective: 2021-05-10 17:36:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-10 22:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Seek shelter in a nearby building or vehicle. Wind gusts as high as 50 mph are capable of knocking down small or weakened trees and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture and other light outdoor objects. Target Area: Cumberland; Harnett; Johnston; Sampson; Wayne A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT CENTRAL WAYNE NORTHERN SAMPSON...EASTERN HARNETT...NORTHEASTERN CUMBERLAND AND SOUTHERN JOHNSTON COUNTIES UNTIL 1030 PM EDT At 937 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Angier to 6 miles northwest of Godwin. Movement was east at 30 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Heavy rain and deadly cloud to ground lightning will also be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Goldsboro, Smithfield, Dunn, Mount Olive, Benson, Godwin, Selma, Erwin, Coats and Four Oaks. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for central North Carolina.