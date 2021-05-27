Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Springtown, TX

Daily Weather Forecast For Springtown

Posted by 
Springtown (TX) Weather Channel
Springtown (TX) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Springtown: Thursday, May 27: Mostly sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Friday, May 28: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Saturday, May 29: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 30: Mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night;

mp.newsbreakapp.com
Springtown (TX) Weather Channel

Springtown (TX) Weather Channel

Springtown, TX
167
Followers
479
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springtown, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Eastland County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastland, Erath, Hood, Palo Pinto, Parker by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 22:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 02:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Eastland; Erath; Hood; Palo Pinto; Parker SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN ERATH...NORTHEASTERN EASTLAND...WESTERN PARKER...SOUTHERN PALO PINTO AND NORTHWESTERN HOOD COUNTIES UNTIL 245 AM CDT At 216 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong thunderstorms from Strawn to Mineral Wells, moving east at 25 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Mineral Wells, Gordon, Lipan, Cool, Mineral Wells State Park, Morgan Mill, Huckabay, Strawn, Millsap and Mingus.
smcorridornews.com

Strong to severe weather heading into the Texas Hill Country

The National Weather Service Austin and San Antonio TX are forecasting a hazardous weather outlook is for South-Central Texas in the following counties;. Llano – Burnet – Williamson – Val Verde – Edwards – Real – Kerr – Bandera – Gillespie – Kendall – Blanco – Hays – Travis – Bastrop – Lee – Kinney – Uvalde – Medina – Bexar – Comal – Guadalupe – Caldwell – Fayette – Maverick – Zavala – Frio – Atascosa – Wilson – Karnes – Gonzales – De Witt – Lavaca – Dimmit.
Springtown, TXPosted by
Springtown (TX) Weather Channel

Get weather-ready — Springtown’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Springtown: Thursday, May 13: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 14: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 15: Partly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Sunday, May 16: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night;
Parker County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Parker by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 01:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection stay inside a sturdy structure and keep away from windows. Target Area: Parker A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 AM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN PARKER COUNTY At 107 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles northeast of Weatherford, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is possible. Locations impacted include Weatherford, Azle, Willow Park, Reno, Aledo, Springtown, Hudson Oaks, Annetta, Annetta South, Annetta North and Sanctuary. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH
Parker County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Parker by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 00:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection get inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Parker The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Parker County in north central Texas * Until 145 AM CDT. * At 1245 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Springtown, or 10 miles north of Weatherford, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Weatherford, Azle, Briar, Willow Park, Reno, Aledo, Springtown, Hudson Oaks, Annetta, Poolville, Annetta South, Annetta North and Sanctuary. This includes the following highways Interstate 20 between mile markers 403 and 422. Interstate 30 near mile marker 1. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Johnson County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Johnson, Parker by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 21:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Johnson; Parker The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas for Northeastern Hood County in north central Texas Northern Johnson County in north central Texas Southeastern Parker County in north central Texas Southern Tarrant County in north central Texas * Until midnight CDT. * At 856 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Areas that are low lying or poor drainage areas will experience minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Mansfield, Burleson, Benbrook, Crowley, Forest Hill, Kennedale, Everman, Rendon, Edgecliff Village, Aledo, Annetta, Edgecliff, Annetta South and Briaroaks. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area which will result in minor flooding.