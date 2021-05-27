Daily Weather Forecast For Springtown

Effective: 2021-05-10 21:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Johnson; Parker The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas for Northeastern Hood County in north central Texas Northern Johnson County in north central Texas Southeastern Parker County in north central Texas Southern Tarrant County in north central Texas * Until midnight CDT. * At 856 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Areas that are low lying or poor drainage areas will experience minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Mansfield, Burleson, Benbrook, Crowley, Forest Hill, Kennedale, Everman, Rendon, Edgecliff Village, Aledo, Annetta, Edgecliff, Annetta South and Briaroaks. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area which will result in minor flooding.