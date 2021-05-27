Cancel
Monticello, KY

Take advantage of Thursday sun in Monticello

Monticello (KY) Weather Channel
Monticello (KY) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(MONTICELLO, KY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Monticello. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Wednesday sun alert in Monticello — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(MONTICELLO, KY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Monticello. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Monticello forecast: Your 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Monticello: Saturday, May 15: Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night; Sunday, May 16: Chance Rain Showers; Monday, May 17: Mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance rain showers during night; Tuesday, May 18: Chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night;
Weather outlook: The next 4 days in Monticello

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Monticello: Friday, May 14: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Saturday, May 15: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night; Sunday, May 16: Chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Monday, May 17: Chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night;
KY 36 in Menifee County to be closed Wednesday, May 19

MENIFEE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Drivers who use KY 36 in Menifee County near Sudith and the Bath County line will need to find another route on Wednesday, May 19. The road will be closed at milepoint 0.788 for replacement of a drainage pipe. This location is just south of Big Salt Lick Creek Road. Travel between Frenchburg and Owingsville will be impacted.
Get weather-ready — Monticello’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Monticello: Monday, May 3: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night;Tuesday, May 4: Showers And Thunderstorms;Wednesday, May 5: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night;Thursday, May 6: Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night;
Pulaski County, KYweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Pulaski, Wayne, Whitley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 06:15:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. Target Area: Pulaski; Wayne; Whitley The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Flood Advisory for McCreary County in south central Kentucky Southern Pulaski County in south central Kentucky Wayne County in south central Kentucky Whitley County in south central Kentucky * Until 1100 AM EDT. * At 751 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen with locally higher amounts. Some locations that will experience flooding include Somerset, Monticello, Williamsburg, Whitley City, Burnside, Ritner, Denney, Wiborg, Parkers Lake, Delta, Greenwood, Slavens, Alpine, Marshes Siding, Kidder, Kidds Crossing, Sloans Valley, Gregory, Co-Operative and Beulah Heights. Additional rainfall of 0.5 to 1.5 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in flooding.
Mccreary County, KYweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for McCreary, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 09:18:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 11:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. Target Area: McCreary; Wayne The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Flood Advisory for McCreary County in south central Kentucky Southern Pulaski County in south central Kentucky Wayne County in south central Kentucky Whitley County in south central Kentucky * Until 1100 AM EDT. * At 751 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen with locally higher amounts. Some locations that will experience flooding include Somerset, Monticello, Williamsburg, Whitley City, Burnside, Ritner, Denney, Wiborg, Parkers Lake, Delta, Greenwood, Slavens, Alpine, Marshes Siding, Kidder, Kidds Crossing, Sloans Valley, Gregory, Co-Operative and Beulah Heights. Additional rainfall of 0.5 to 1.5 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in flooding.
Mccreary County, KYweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for McCreary, Pulaski, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 09:04:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 12:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flash Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. If you are in the warned area move to higher ground immediately. Residents living along streams and creeks should take immediate precautions to protect life and property. Target Area: McCreary; Pulaski; Wayne The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Central McCreary County in south central Kentucky South Central Pulaski County in south central Kentucky Southern Wayne County in south central Kentucky * Until 1215 PM EDT. * At 904 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Whitley City, Ritner, Denney, Slavens, Kidds Crossing, Gregory, Co-Operative, Coopersville, Rockeybranch, Griffin, Kidder, Barrier, Wiborg, Parmleysville, Oil Valley, Marshes Siding, Burfield, Parkers Lake, Greenwood and Great Meadows Campsites. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are possible in the warned area. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Wayne County, KYweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 05:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 05:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Wayne AN AREA OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT SOUTHWESTERN WAYNE COUNTY At 459 AM EDT, strong thunderstorms were clustered over Byrdstown, moving northeast at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Slickford, Susie, Zula, Hidalgo, Powersburg, Sunnybrook and Alpha. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.