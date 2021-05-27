Take advantage of Thursday sun in Monticello

Effective: 2021-05-04 09:04:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 12:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flash Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. If you are in the warned area move to higher ground immediately. Residents living along streams and creeks should take immediate precautions to protect life and property. Target Area: McCreary; Pulaski; Wayne The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Central McCreary County in south central Kentucky South Central Pulaski County in south central Kentucky Southern Wayne County in south central Kentucky * Until 1215 PM EDT. * At 904 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Whitley City, Ritner, Denney, Slavens, Kidds Crossing, Gregory, Co-Operative, Coopersville, Rockeybranch, Griffin, Kidder, Barrier, Wiborg, Parmleysville, Oil Valley, Marshes Siding, Burfield, Parkers Lake, Greenwood and Great Meadows Campsites. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are possible in the warned area. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED