Take advantage of Thursday sun in Monticello

Effective: 2021-05-04 09:18:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 11:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. Target Area: McCreary; Wayne The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Flood Advisory for McCreary County in south central Kentucky Southern Pulaski County in south central Kentucky Wayne County in south central Kentucky Whitley County in south central Kentucky * Until 1100 AM EDT. * At 751 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen with locally higher amounts. Some locations that will experience flooding include Somerset, Monticello, Williamsburg, Whitley City, Burnside, Ritner, Denney, Wiborg, Parkers Lake, Delta, Greenwood, Slavens, Alpine, Marshes Siding, Kidder, Kidds Crossing, Sloans Valley, Gregory, Co-Operative and Beulah Heights. Additional rainfall of 0.5 to 1.5 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in flooding.