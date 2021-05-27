Cancel
Trinity, NC

4-Day Weather Forecast For Trinity

Posted by 
Trinity (NC) Weather Channel
Trinity (NC) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Trinity: Thursday, May 27: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 28: Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Sunday, May 30: Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night;

Trinity (NC) Weather Channel
City
Trinity, NC
Alamance County, NCweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Alamance, Randolph by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 17:36:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-10 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Seek shelter in a nearby building or vehicle. Wind gusts as high as 50 mph are capable of knocking down small or weakened trees and blowing around light outdoor objects. Target Area: Alamance; Randolph A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHWESTERN ALAMANCE NORTHEASTERN RANDOLPH AND WESTERN CHATHAM COUNTIES UNTIL 600 PM EDT At 525 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Siler City, moving east at 30 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Asheboro, Siler City, Liberty, Ramseur, Franklinville, Staley, Coleridge and Hasty. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for central North Carolina.
Guilford County, NCweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Guilford, Randolph by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 16:02:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-10 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Guilford; Randolph A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM EDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN ALAMANCE...NORTHEASTERN RANDOLPH...SOUTHEASTERN GUILFORD AND NORTHWESTERN CHATHAM COUNTIES At 403 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles southwest of McLeansville, or 8 miles southeast of Greensboro, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Burlington, Graham, McLeansville, Gibsonville, Pleasant Garden, Liberty, Swepsonville, Alamance, Staley and Lake Guilford Mackintosh Marina. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Davidson County, NCweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Davidson, Guilford, Randolph by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 16:37:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-10 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Davidson; Guilford; Randolph THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EASTERN DAVIDSON NORTHWESTERN RANDOLPH AND SOUTHWESTERN GUILFORD COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 445 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for central North Carolina. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Raleigh.
Chatham County, NCweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Chatham, Lee, Montgomery, Moore, Randolph, Richmond by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-07 13:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-07 05:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Chatham; Lee; Montgomery; Moore; Randolph; Richmond AN AREA OF SHOWERS AND STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT MOORE CENTRAL MONTGOMERY...NORTH CENTRAL RICHMOND...SOUTHEASTERN RANDOLPH...SOUTHWESTERN LEE AND SOUTHWESTERN CHATHAM COUNTIES UNTIL 530 AM EDT At 430 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking an area of showers and strong thunderstorms near Biscoe, or 12 miles east of Troy, moving northeast at 35 mph. Pea size hail will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Sanford, Southern Pines, Troy, Carthage, Siler City, Pinehurst, Biscoe, Seagrove, Whispering Pines and Robbins.
Anson County, NCweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Anson, Cumberland, Davidson, Harnett, Hoke, Lee, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-06 15:17:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-07 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Anson; Cumberland; Davidson; Harnett; Hoke; Lee; Montgomery; Moore; Randolph; Richmond; Scotland; Stanly INCREASED FIRE DANGER FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING The combination of low fuel moistures, low relative humidity, and gusty northwesterly winds will result in elevated fire danger conditions Friday afternoon through early Friday evening. Conditions will be favorable for outdoor fires to grow quickly, increasing the danger of a wildfire. Elevated fire danger conditions may also be experienced on Saturday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn. If you do, you are advised to use extreme caution.
Anson County, NCweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Anson, Chatham, Harnett, Johnston, Lee, Montgomery, Moore by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-05 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-05 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Seek shelter in a nearby building or vehicle. Wind gusts as high as 40 mph are capable of knocking down tree limbs and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture and other light outdoor objects. Target Area: Anson; Chatham; Harnett; Johnston; Lee; Montgomery; Moore; Randolph; Richmond; Stanly; Wake A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT MOORE...NORTHERN ANSON...HARNETT...MONTGOMERY...NORTHERN RICHMOND...SOUTHEASTERN RANDOLPH...SOUTHERN STANLY...LEE...SOUTHERN WAKE...CENTRAL JOHNSTON AND CHATHAM COUNTIES UNTIL 900 PM EDT At 759 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Pittsboro to 8 miles west of Goldston to 10 miles northwest of Ansonville. Movement was east at 40 mph. Wind gusts up to 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Brief Heavy rain and deadly cloud to ground lightning will also be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Raleigh, Cary, Sanford, Albemarle, Southern Pines, Pittsboro, Lillington, Troy, Carthage and Garner.
Moore County, NCweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Moore, Randolph by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 14:56:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-03 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Moore; Randolph A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN MOORE AND SOUTHEASTERN RANDOLPH COUNTIES At 256 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 7 miles southeast of Seagrove, or 12 miles south of North Carolina Zoo, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Robbins and Highfalls. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN