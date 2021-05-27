4-Day Weather Forecast For Trinity

Effective: 2021-05-03 14:56:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-03 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Moore; Randolph A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN MOORE AND SOUTHEASTERN RANDOLPH COUNTIES At 256 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 7 miles southeast of Seagrove, or 12 miles south of North Carolina Zoo, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Robbins and Highfalls. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN