4-Day Weather Forecast For Trinity

Effective: 2021-05-10 16:02:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-10 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Guilford; Randolph A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM EDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN ALAMANCE...NORTHEASTERN RANDOLPH...SOUTHEASTERN GUILFORD AND NORTHWESTERN CHATHAM COUNTIES At 403 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles southwest of McLeansville, or 8 miles southeast of Greensboro, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Burlington, Graham, McLeansville, Gibsonville, Pleasant Garden, Liberty, Swepsonville, Alamance, Staley and Lake Guilford Mackintosh Marina. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH