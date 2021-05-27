4-Day Weather Forecast For Chadbourn

Effective: 2021-05-07 13:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-07 09:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Thunderstorms can pose a variety of threats including gusty winds, small hail, cloud to ground lightning, and localized flooding. It is recommended that you remain indoors until the storms pass. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Bladen; Columbus; Robeson SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT FOR EAST CENTRAL ROBESON...WESTERN BLADEN AND NORTH CENTRAL COLUMBUS COUNTIES UNTIL 930 AM EDT At 857 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near White Oak to near Butters. Movement was east at 25 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Bladenboro, Smiths, Ruskin, Howellsville, Bladen Community College, Abbottsburg, Tolarsville, Duart, Butters, White Oak, Dublin and Tar Heel.