Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chadbourn, NC

4-Day Weather Forecast For Chadbourn

Posted by 
Chadbourn (NC) Weather Channel
Chadbourn (NC) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Chadbourn: Thursday, May 27: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 28: Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Sunday, May 30: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms;

mp.newsbreakapp.com
Chadbourn (NC) Weather Channel

Chadbourn (NC) Weather Channel

Chadbourn, NC
134
Followers
485
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chadbourn, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Chadbourn, NCPosted by
Chadbourn (NC) Weather Channel

Get weather-ready — Chadbourn’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Chadbourn: Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog during night; Thursday, May 20: Areas of fog then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 21: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Saturday, May 22: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Bladen County, NCweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bladen, Columbus, Robeson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-07 13:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-07 09:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Thunderstorms can pose a variety of threats including gusty winds, small hail, cloud to ground lightning, and localized flooding. It is recommended that you remain indoors until the storms pass. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Bladen; Columbus; Robeson SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT FOR EAST CENTRAL ROBESON...WESTERN BLADEN AND NORTH CENTRAL COLUMBUS COUNTIES UNTIL 930 AM EDT At 857 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near White Oak to near Butters. Movement was east at 25 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Bladenboro, Smiths, Ruskin, Howellsville, Bladen Community College, Abbottsburg, Tolarsville, Duart, Butters, White Oak, Dublin and Tar Heel.
Bladen County, NCweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bladen, Coastal Brunswick, Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 06:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-08 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn. If you do, you are advised to use extreme caution. Target Area: Bladen; Coastal Brunswick; Coastal New Hanover; Coastal Pender; Columbus; Inland Brunswick; Inland New Hanover; Inland Pender; Robeson FIRE DANGER STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING The combination of low fuel moistures, low relative humidity, and gusty West winds will lead to elevated fire danger conditions this afternoon through early this evening. Conditions will be favorable for outdoor fires to grow quickly, potentially to quickly become uncontrollable.
Brunswick County, NCweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Columbus, Inland Brunswick by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 13:25:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-03 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Columbus; Inland Brunswick SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT FOR CENTRAL BRUNSWICK AND SOUTHEASTERN COLUMBUS COUNTIES UNTIL 200 PM EDT At 126 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Freeland, or 12 miles northwest of Shallotte, moving east at 25 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Makatoka, Freeland, Honey Island, Ash, Old Dock, Exum and Crusoe Island.
Columbus County, NCweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Columbus by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 19:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-03 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Columbus THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN COLUMBUS AND NORTHEASTERN HORRY COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 715 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However heavy rain, small hail, and gusty winds to 40 mph are still possible with this thunderstorm as it moves off toward the east.
Columbus County, NCweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Columbus by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 19:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-03 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Columbus THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN COLUMBUS AND NORTHEASTERN HORRY COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 715 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However heavy rain, small hail, and gusty winds to 40 mph are still possible with this thunderstorm as it moves off toward the east.