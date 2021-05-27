Cancel
Madison, GA

Madison Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Madison (GA) Weather Channel
Madison (GA) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Madison: Thursday, May 27: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 28: Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Sunday, May 30: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night;

Greene County, GAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Greene, Morgan, Oconee by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 03:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Greene; Morgan; Oconee SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR MORGAN...NORTHWESTERN GREENE AND SOUTHEASTERN OCONEE COUNTIES UNTIL 400 PM EDT At 333 PM EDT...a strong thunderstorm was near Madison...moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...40 to 50 mph wind...up to penny sized hail...frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light...unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Some locations in the path of this storm include Madison, Bostwick, Woodville, Buckhead, Penfield, Wrayswood, Greshamville and Apalachee. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...50MPH