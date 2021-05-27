Madison Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Effective: 2021-05-04 03:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Greene; Morgan; Oconee SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR MORGAN...NORTHWESTERN GREENE AND SOUTHEASTERN OCONEE COUNTIES UNTIL 400 PM EDT At 333 PM EDT...a strong thunderstorm was near Madison...moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...40 to 50 mph wind...up to penny sized hail...frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light...unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Some locations in the path of this storm include Madison, Bostwick, Woodville, Buckhead, Penfield, Wrayswood, Greshamville and Apalachee. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...50MPH