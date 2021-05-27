Cancel
Napoleonville, LA

Thursday sun alert in Napoleonville — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Napoleonville (LA) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

(NAPOLEONVILLE, LA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Napoleonville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don't forget your picnic blanket!

Napoleonville, LA
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

Napoleonville, LAPosted by
Napoleonville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Napoleonville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Napoleonville: Sunday, May 30: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Monday, May 31: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Tuesday, June 1: Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Wednesday, June 2: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night;
Napoleonville, LAPosted by
Napoleonville weather: 4-day outlook

Napoleonville weather: 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Napoleonville: Wednesday, May 19: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Thursday, May 20: Showers and thunderstorms likely then showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night; Friday, May 21: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 22: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Louisiana State
Livingston Parish News

Flash flood watch in effect as southeast Louisiana braces for more storms

A flash flood watch will be in effect until Wednesday as southeast Louisiana braces for several rounds of thunderstorms over the next few days, according to the National Weather Service. A low-pressure system moving through Louisiana could produce heavier rainfall amounts across portions of southeast Louisiana, generally along and south...
New Orleans, LAweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, Eastern Orleans by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 14:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Do not enter or cross flowing water or water of unknown depth. Target Area: Ascension; Assumption; East Baton Rouge; Eastern Orleans; Iberville; Livingston; Lower Jefferson; Lower Lafourche; Lower Plaquemines; Lower St. Bernard; Lower Terrebonne; Northwest St. Tammany; Pointe Coupee; Southeast St. Tammany; Southern Tangipahoa; St. Charles; St. James; St. John The Baptist; Upper Jefferson; Upper Lafourche; Upper Plaquemines; Upper St. Bernard; Upper Terrebonne; West Baton Rouge; Western Orleans .A low pressure system moving through Louisiana could produce an area of heavier rainfall across portions of Southeast Louisiana generally along and south of the I-10/12 corridor tonight through Wednesday morning. FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for a portion of southeast Louisiana, including the following areas, Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, Eastern Orleans, Iberville, Livingston, Lower Jefferson, Lower Lafourche, Lower Plaquemines, Lower St. Bernard, Lower Terrebonne, Northwest St. Tammany, Pointe Coupee, Southeast St. Tammany, Southern Tangipahoa, St. Charles, St. James, St. John The Baptist, Upper Jefferson, Upper Lafourche, Upper Plaquemines, Upper St. Bernard, Upper Terrebonne, West Baton Rouge and Western Orleans. * Through Wednesday morning * Rainfall of 1 to 3 inches with locally higher amounts in excess of 6 inches will be possible tonight through through Wednesday morning. The most likely areas for heavy rainfall will be along and south of the I-10/12 corridor in Southeast Louisiana including portions of metro Baton Rouge and metro New Orleans. These heavier rainfall amounts could cause localized flash flooding issues. * High rainfall rates could overwhelm drainage capacity. Ponding of water in low lying and poorly drained areas will be possible, and flash flooding could occur where the heaviest rain falls.
Assumption Parish, LAweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Assumption by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-14 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Assumption The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Eastern Assumption Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northwestern Jefferson Parish in southeastern Louisiana North Central Lafourche Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northern St. Charles Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southern St. James Parish in southeastern Louisiana St. John The Baptist Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 330 AM CDT. * At 1231 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Reserve, Laplace, Hahnville, Gramercy, Lutcher, Edgard, Killona, Wallace, Montz, Taft, Garyville, South Vacherie, North Vacherie, Norco, Paradis, New Sarpy, Boutte, Destrehan, Bayou Gauche and Luling. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Napoleonville, LAPosted by
Your forecast: The next 4 days in Napoleonville

Your forecast: The next 4 days in Napoleonville

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Napoleonville: Sunday, May 9: Mostly sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Monday, May 10: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Tuesday, May 11: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Wednesday, May 12: Showers and thunderstorms likely then showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night;
Assumption Parish, LAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Assumption, St. James by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 14:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Assumption; St. James A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT SOUTHERN ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST...SOUTHWESTERN ST. JAMES...SOUTHWESTERN ST. CHARLES...CENTRAL TERREBONNE...NORTHWESTERN LAFOURCHE AND EAST CENTRAL ASSUMPTION PARISHES At 1248 AM CDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Labadieville to near Schriever to 18 miles south of Amelia. Movement was southeast at 30 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Houma, Thibodaux, Cut Off, Larose, Galliano, Lockport, Mathews, Schriever, Paradis, Gray, Des Allemands, Chauvin, Dulac, Raceland, Chackbay, Bayou Gauche, Labadieville, Montegut, Bayou Cane and South Vacherie. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
Assumption Parish, LAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Assumption, Lower Lafourche, Lower Terrebonne, St. Charles by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 14:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Assumption; Lower Lafourche; Lower Terrebonne; St. Charles; St. James; St. John The Baptist; Upper Lafourche; Upper Terrebonne A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT SOUTHERN ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST...SOUTHWESTERN ST. JAMES...SOUTHWESTERN ST. CHARLES...CENTRAL TERREBONNE...NORTHWESTERN LAFOURCHE AND EAST CENTRAL ASSUMPTION PARISHES At 1248 AM CDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Labadieville to near Schriever to 18 miles south of Amelia. Movement was southeast at 30 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Houma, Thibodaux, Cut Off, Larose, Galliano, Lockport, Mathews, Schriever, Paradis, Gray, Des Allemands, Chauvin, Dulac, Raceland, Chackbay, Bayou Gauche, Labadieville, Montegut, Bayou Cane and South Vacherie. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
Ascension Parish, LAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ascension, Assumption, Iberville, St. James by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 22:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 23:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ascension; Assumption; Iberville; St. James The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Ascension Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northern St. James Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southeastern Iberville Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northern Assumption Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 1145 PM CDT. * At 1037 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Pierre Part, or near Belle River, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Gonzales, Donaldsonville, Napoleonville, St. Gabriel, White Castle, Sorrento, Paincourtville, Geismar, Convent and Belle Rose. This includes Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 174 and 187. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Assumption Parish, LAweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Assumption, Jefferson, St. James, St. John The Baptist by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 23:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Assumption; Jefferson; St. James; St. John The Baptist The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Eastern Assumption Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northwestern Jefferson Parish in southeastern Louisiana North Central Lafourche Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northern St. Charles Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southern St. James Parish in southeastern Louisiana St. John The Baptist Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 330 AM CDT. * At 1231 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Reserve, Laplace, Hahnville, Gramercy, Lutcher, Edgard, Killona, Wallace, Montz, Taft, Garyville, South Vacherie, North Vacherie, Norco, Paradis, New Sarpy, Boutte, Destrehan, Bayou Gauche and Luling. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Ascension Parish, LAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Ascension, Assumption, Iberville, St. James by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 23:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Ascension; Assumption; Iberville; St. James FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 AM CDT WEDNESDAY FOR ASCENSION, NORTHERN ASSUMPTION, SOUTHEASTERN IBERVILLE AND NORTHERN ST. JAMES PARISHES At 1132 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms produced heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional storms are anticipated to move back into the area shortly. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Gonzales, Donaldsonville, Napoleonville, St. Gabriel, Lutcher, White Castle, Sorrento, Port Vincent, Belle Rose, Geismar, Paincourtville, Convent and Prairieville. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 170 and 196. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Ascension Parish, LAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Ascension, Assumption, Livingston, St. James by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 09:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Ascension; Assumption; Livingston; St. James; St. John The Baptist; Tangipahoa A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 AM CDT FOR WESTERN ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST...ASCENSION...ST. JAMES...SOUTHERN LIVINGSTON...SOUTH CENTRAL TANGIPAHOA AND NORTHEASTERN ASSUMPTION PARISHES At 945 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles east of Whitehall to Convent, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Gonzales, Donaldsonville, Reserve, Laplace, Gramercy, Lutcher, Sorrento, French Settlement, Port Vincent, South Vacherie, Geismar, Convent, North Vacherie, Garyville, Prairieville, Wallace, Whitehall, Belle Rose, Edgard and Killian. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 169 and 204. Interstate 55 in Louisiana between mile markers 16 and 22. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH