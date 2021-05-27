Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Walhalla, SC

4-Day Weather Forecast For Walhalla

Posted by 
Walhalla (SC) Weather Channel
Walhalla (SC) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Walhalla: Thursday, May 27: Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 28: Chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Slight Chance Rain Showers; Sunday, May 30: Slight chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night;

mp.newsbreakapp.com
Walhalla (SC) Weather Channel

Walhalla (SC) Weather Channel

Walhalla, SC
175
Followers
482
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Walhalla, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Rain#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Walhalla, SCPosted by
Walhalla (SC) Weather Channel

Get weather-ready — Walhalla’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Walhalla: Monday, May 17: Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 18: Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Walhalla, SCPosted by
Walhalla (SC) Weather Channel

Friday has sun for Walhalla — 3 ways to make the most of it

(WALHALLA, SC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Walhalla. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Abbeville County, SCweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Abbeville, Anderson, Cherokee, Chester, Greater Greenville by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 03:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-09 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Abbeville; Anderson; Cherokee; Chester; Greater Greenville; Greater Oconee; Greater Pickens; Greenville Mountains; Greenwood; Laurens; Oconee Mountains; Pickens Mountains; Spartanburg; Union; York INCREASED FIRE DANGER FROM NOON EDT TODAY THROUGH THIS EVENING Gusty winds and low relative humidity will develop this afternoon across the western Carolinas and northeast Georgia. With little to no rainfall across the area the past several days, small fuels and brush will remain very dry and easily combustible. All of these conditions will lead to an increased risk of wildfires into the evening hours. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn today. If you do burn, use extreme caution since fires can quickly get out of hand under these conditions.
Greenville County, SCweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Greater Greenville, Greater Oconee, Greater Pickens by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 13:23:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Greater Greenville; Greater Oconee; Greater Pickens; Greenville Mountains; Oconee Mountains; Pickens Mountains A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT NORTHWESTERN GREENVILLE PICKENS AND EAST CENTRAL OCONEE COUNTIES UNTIL 200 PM EDT At 123 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles northeast of Walhalla, or near Lake Keowee, moving northeast at 40 mph. Locations to be impacted include Pickens, Six Mile, Salem, Lake Keowee, Jocassee Gorges, Keowee Toxaway State Park, Table Rock State Park, Caesars Head State Park, Travelers Rest and Slater-Marietta. Wind gusts up to 45 mph and pea size hail will be possible in these areas.