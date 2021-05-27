Lincoln Daily Weather Forecast

Effective: 2021-05-08 15:23:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-08 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Inland Sussex; Kent A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN SUSSEX KENT AND EAST CENTRAL CAROLINE COUNTIES At 339 PM EDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Dover to near Greensboro. Movement was east at 35 mph. Wind gusts up to 40 mph and penny size hail are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Dover, Milford, Denton, Harrington, Camden, Ellendale, Bowers, Woodside, Viola, Rising Sun-Lebanon, Dover Base Housing, Dover Speedway, Sandtown, Andrewsville, Rising Sun, Big Stone Beach, Wyoming, Felton, Greenwood and Frederica. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.