Lincoln, DE

Lincoln Daily Weather Forecast

Lincoln (DE) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Lincoln: Thursday, May 27: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 28: Partly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while rain showers likely during night; Sunday, May 30: Chance Rain Showers;

Lincoln, DE
Lincoln, DE
Lincoln, DEPosted by
Get weather-ready — Lincoln’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Lincoln: Thursday, May 13: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 14: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Saturday, May 15: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 16: Partly sunny then chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night;
Kent County, DEweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Sussex, Kent by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 15:23:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-08 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Inland Sussex; Kent A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN SUSSEX KENT AND EAST CENTRAL CAROLINE COUNTIES At 339 PM EDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Dover to near Greensboro. Movement was east at 35 mph. Wind gusts up to 40 mph and penny size hail are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Dover, Milford, Denton, Harrington, Camden, Ellendale, Bowers, Woodside, Viola, Rising Sun-Lebanon, Dover Base Housing, Dover Speedway, Sandtown, Andrewsville, Rising Sun, Big Stone Beach, Wyoming, Felton, Greenwood and Frederica. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Delaware Beaches by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 16:33:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-08 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Delaware Beaches A SHOWER WILL AFFECT NORTHEASTERN SUSSEX COUNTY At 414 PM EDT, a shower was located near Milton, or 11 miles north of Georgetown, moving southeast at 25 mph. Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with this shower. Locations impacted include Milford, Lewes, Milton, Ellendale, Henlopen Acres and Cape Henlopen State Park. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.