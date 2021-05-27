Cancel
Trenton, GA

Trenton Weather Forecast

Trenton (GA) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Trenton: Thursday, May 27: Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 28: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 30: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;

Trenton (GA) Weather Channel

Trenton, GA
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

Trenton, GA
Posted by
Trenton (GA) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Saturday — tackle it with these activities

(TRENTON, GA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Trenton. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Posted by
Trenton (GA) Weather Channel

Get weather-ready — Trenton’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Trenton: Monday, May 17: Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 18: Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Posted by
Trenton (GA) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Friday — tackle it with these activities

(TRENTON, GA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Trenton. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Catoosa County, GAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Catoosa, Dade, Walker by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 10:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Peachtree City. Target Area: Catoosa; Dade; Walker A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 AM EDT FOR CATOOSA...CENTRAL WALKER AND DADE COUNTIES At 1043 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Higdon, or near Trenton, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Ringgold, Trenton, Fort Oglethorpe, Rossville, Chickamauga, Lookout Mountain, Blue Spring, Fairview, Chattanooga Valley, Hooker, Cloudland Canyon State Park, Cooper Heights, Rock Spring, Rising Fawn, Noble, Lakeview, Wood Station, Indian Springs, Graysville and Cole City. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
Chattooga County, GAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Chattooga, Dade, Walker, Whitfield by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 03:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 11:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Chattooga; Dade; Walker; Whitfield SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN CHATTOOGA SOUTHWESTERN WHITFIELD...SOUTHERN WALKER AND SOUTHWESTERN DADE COUNTIES UNTIL 1130 AM EDT At 1101 AM EDT...a strong thunderstorm was over Cloudland, or 9 miles northwest of Summerville...moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Winds 40 to 50 mph...pea sized hail...frequent lightning and heavy rain. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light...unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Some locations in the path of this storm include Lafayette, Trion, Menlo, Naomi, Center Post, Linwood, Suttles Mill, Villanow and Cloudland. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. A severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect. Continue to monitor NOAA Weather Radio...weather.gov or orther media outlets for further statements or possible warnings on these storms. HAIL...0.25IN WIND...50MPH
Catoosa County, GAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Catoosa, Dade, Walker by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 10:43:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 11:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Peachtree City. Target Area: Catoosa; Dade; Walker A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 AM EDT FOR CATOOSA...CENTRAL WALKER AND DADE COUNTIES At 1043 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Higdon, or near Trenton, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Ringgold, Trenton, Fort Oglethorpe, Rossville, Chickamauga, Lookout Mountain, Blue Spring, Fairview, Chattanooga Valley, Hooker, Cloudland Canyon State Park, Cooper Heights, Rock Spring, Rising Fawn, Noble, Lakeview, Wood Station, Indian Springs, Graysville and Cole City. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
Chattooga County, GAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Walker, Whitfield by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 11:05:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 11:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If you see wind damage...hail or flooding...wait until the storm has passed...and then call the National Weather Service toll free at 1 8 6 6 7 6 3 4 4 6 6 or tweet us your report at NWSATLANTA. Target Area: Chattooga; Dade; Floyd; Walker; Whitfield The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Floyd County in northwestern Georgia Southwestern Whitfield County in northwestern Georgia Southern Walker County in northwestern Georgia Southwestern Dade County in northwestern Georgia Northern Chattooga County in northwestern Georgia * Until 1130 AM EDT. * At 1105 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Center Post, or 9 miles southwest of Lafayette, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Lafayette, Summerville, Trion, Menlo, Naomi, Center Post, Subligna, Suttles Mill, Lake Marvin, Linwood, Villanow, Cloudland and Everett Springs. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH