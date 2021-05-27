Trenton Weather Forecast

Effective: 2021-05-04 03:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 11:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Chattooga; Dade; Walker; Whitfield SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN CHATTOOGA SOUTHWESTERN WHITFIELD...SOUTHERN WALKER AND SOUTHWESTERN DADE COUNTIES UNTIL 1130 AM EDT At 1101 AM EDT...a strong thunderstorm was over Cloudland, or 9 miles northwest of Summerville...moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Winds 40 to 50 mph...pea sized hail...frequent lightning and heavy rain. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light...unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Some locations in the path of this storm include Lafayette, Trion, Menlo, Naomi, Center Post, Linwood, Suttles Mill, Villanow and Cloudland. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. A severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect. Continue to monitor NOAA Weather Radio...weather.gov or orther media outlets for further statements or possible warnings on these storms. HAIL...0.25IN WIND...50MPH