Hillsboro, TX

Thursday sun alert in Hillsboro — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Hillsboro (TX) Weather Channel
Hillsboro (TX) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

(HILLSBORO, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Hillsboro. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Hillsboro (TX) Weather Channel

Hillsboro (TX) Weather Channel

Hillsboro, TX
Hillsboro (TX) Weather Channel

Hillsboro Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Hillsboro: Monday, May 31: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Tuesday, June 1: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Wednesday, June 2: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Thursday, June 3: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms;
Strong to severe weather heading into the Texas Hill Country

The National Weather Service Austin and San Antonio TX are forecasting a hazardous weather outlook is for South-Central Texas in the following counties;. Llano – Burnet – Williamson – Val Verde – Edwards – Real – Kerr – Bandera – Gillespie – Kendall – Blanco – Hays – Travis – Bastrop – Lee – Kinney – Uvalde – Medina – Bexar – Comal – Guadalupe – Caldwell – Fayette – Maverick – Zavala – Frio – Atascosa – Wilson – Karnes – Gonzales – De Witt – Lavaca – Dimmit.
Spring showers inundate SE Texas

Nearly a year to the day of Southeast Texas’ last major spring rain event, residents again were inundated. On May 14, 2020, the region saw a similarly-strong storm where about 6 inches of rain fell in Beaumont in just 90 minutes. But this time, Beaumont and Port Arthur homes went...
Hillsboro, TX
Hillsboro (TX) Weather Channel

Hillsboro forecast: Your 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Hillsboro: Wednesday, May 12: Patchy drizzle then cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 13: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 14: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 15: Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night;
Tornado Warning issued for Hill by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 13:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Hill The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Tornado Warning for North central Hill County in central Texas * Until 145 PM CDT. * At 116 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Itasca, or 11 miles north of Hillsboro, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of north central Hill County. This includes Interstate 35W between mile markers 6 and 13. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Freestone, Hill, Limestone, Navarro by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 16:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection get inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Freestone; Hill; Limestone; Navarro The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Freestone County in central Texas Southeastern Hill County in central Texas Northern Limestone County in central Texas Southern Navarro County in north central Texas * Until 600 PM CDT. * At 457 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Coolidge, or 14 miles west of Mexia, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Mexia, Teague, Fairfield, Hubbard, Wortham, Coolidge, Dawson, Fairfield Lake State Park, Tehuacana, Richland, Streetman and Kirvin. This includes Interstate 45 between mile markers 189 and 219. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Five tornadoes were confirmed in North Texas, including Blum

BLUM, Texas – Property owner of the wedding venue Barn on the Brazos was inside the barn when he saw the tornado coming towards him – that’s when he ran to safety. “We have reports of three separate tornadoes in the Hill County last night, but that is the only one that caused damage,” says Hill County Emergency Management Coordinator Tom Hemrick.
Severe Weather Statement issued for Ellis, Hill by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 21:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-03 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection stay inside a sturdy structure and keep away from windows. Target Area: Ellis; Hill A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN HILL AND SOUTHWESTERN ELLIS COUNTIES At 907 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Whitney, or 11 miles west of Hillsboro, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 65 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Hillsboro, Whitney, Italy, Itasca, Blum, Covington, Carl`s Corner, Lake Whitney State Park and Milford. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for central and north central Texas. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.75IN WIND...65MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ellis, Hill by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 20:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-03 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for central and north central Texas. For your protection get inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Ellis; Hill The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Hill County in central Texas Southwestern Ellis County in north central Texas * Until 1000 PM CDT. * At 855 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Blum, or 15 miles northwest of Hillsboro, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Hillsboro, Whitney, Italy, Itasca, Blum, Covington, Carl`s Corner, Lake Whitney State Park and Milford. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...60MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ellis, Henderson, Hill, Kaufman, Navarro, Van Zandt by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 21:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-03 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for central and north central Texas. For your protection get inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Ellis; Henderson; Hill; Kaufman; Navarro; Van Zandt The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Kaufman County in north central Texas Western Van Zandt County in north central Texas Western Henderson County in central Texas Southeastern Hill County in central Texas Central Ellis County in north central Texas Navarro County in north central Texas * Until 1100 PM CDT. * At 947 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Forney to Alma to Hillsboro, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...65 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Corsicana, Ennis, Terrell, Seagoville, Forney, Hillsboro, Kaufman, Gun Barrel City, Canton, Wills Point, Mabank, Crandall, Malakoff, Tool, Combine, Italy, Kerens, Talty, Seven Points and Edgewood. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...65MPH