Thursday sun alert in Hillsboro — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Effective: 2021-05-03 21:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-03 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for central and north central Texas. For your protection get inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Ellis; Henderson; Hill; Kaufman; Navarro; Van Zandt The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Kaufman County in north central Texas Western Van Zandt County in north central Texas Western Henderson County in central Texas Southeastern Hill County in central Texas Central Ellis County in north central Texas Navarro County in north central Texas * Until 1100 PM CDT. * At 947 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Forney to Alma to Hillsboro, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...65 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Corsicana, Ennis, Terrell, Seagoville, Forney, Hillsboro, Kaufman, Gun Barrel City, Canton, Wills Point, Mabank, Crandall, Malakoff, Tool, Combine, Italy, Kerens, Talty, Seven Points and Edgewood. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...65MPH