Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Farmerville, LA

Sunbreak Thursday — tackle it with these activities

Posted by 
Farmerville (LA) Weather Channel
Farmerville (LA) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(FARMERVILLE, LA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Farmerville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

mp.newsbreakapp.com
Farmerville (LA) Weather Channel

Farmerville (LA) Weather Channel

Farmerville, LA
178
Followers
476
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sun, LA
City
Farmerville, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws#Snacks#Picnic#Risk Levels#Gathering Sizes#Face#Advice#Health Authorities#Sun Today
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Farmerville, LAPosted by
Farmerville (LA) Weather Channel

Weather Forecast For Farmerville

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Farmerville: Monday, May 31: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Tuesday, June 1: Slight chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Wednesday, June 2: Showers And Thunderstorms; Thursday, June 3: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely;
Farmerville, LAPosted by
Farmerville (LA) Weather Channel

Farmerville is in for a sunny Saturday — jump on it!

(FARMERVILLE, LA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Farmerville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Farmerville, LAPosted by
Farmerville (LA) Weather Channel

Farmerville’s 4-day weather outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Farmerville: Wednesday, May 19: Chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Thursday, May 20: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Friday, May 21: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 22: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Farmerville, LAPosted by
Farmerville (LA) Weather Channel

Get weather-ready — Farmerville’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Farmerville: Tuesday, May 18: Chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Wednesday, May 19: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Thursday, May 20: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Friday, May 21: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night;
Louisiana StateLivingston Parish News

Flash flood watch in effect as southeast Louisiana braces for more storms

A flash flood watch will be in effect until Wednesday as southeast Louisiana braces for several rounds of thunderstorms over the next few days, according to the National Weather Service. A low-pressure system moving through Louisiana could produce heavier rainfall amounts across portions of southeast Louisiana, generally along and south...
Louisiana StatePosted by
Only In Louisiana

See Thousands Of Sunflowers In Bloom Along The Sunflower Trail In Louisiana

There’s a little slice of Highway 3049 in Louisiana that transforms into quite the scenic byway when thousands of sunflowers bloom every summer. Gas up the car and don’t forget your camera, because you’re not doing to want to let the season pass you by without checking out the Sunflower Trail Festival in Gilliam. Timing […] The post See Thousands Of Sunflowers In Bloom Along The Sunflower Trail In Louisiana appeared first on Only In Your State.
Louisiana StatePosted by
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana DOTD Continues to Caution Against Travel in Southwest Louisiana Due to Flooded Roadways

Louisiana DOTD Continues to Caution Against Travel in Southwest Louisiana Due to Flooded Roadways. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Developments advises motorists that the majority of state roadways, except for the interstate, in eastern Calcasieu Parish and western Jefferson Davis Parish are experiencing high water and may not be safe to pass. Motorists are advised to use caution when entering and exiting the interstate as ramps may have high water. Drivers are urged not to drive unless necessary.
Farmerville, LAPosted by
Farmerville (LA) Weather Channel

Your 4-day forecast for Farmerville

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Farmerville: Wednesday, May 12: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 13: Sunny in the day; while clear during night; Friday, May 14: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Saturday, May 15: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Farmerville, LAhannapub.com

Arts Council event May 18

The public is invited to the Union Arts Council’s member recruitment gathering, “Spring Fling,” on Tuesday, May 18, from 5 to 6:30 p.m., at the home of Tammy McKown, 1292 Eagle Point Drive, Farmerville. The informal social will be an opportunity for current and prospective members to talk about holding...
Union Parish, LAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Union by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 17:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Union SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHERN UNION AND SOUTHEASTERN COLUMBIA COUNTIES...UNION AND NORTHERN CLAIBORNE PARISHES UNTIL 915 PM CDT At 814 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Huttig to near Haynesville. Movement was southeast at 25 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Huttig, Junction City, Farmerville, Haynesville, Bernice, Atlanta, Cooley, Marion, Lisbon, Felsenthal, Spearsville, Lillie, Hew Hope, Antioch, Aurelle, Oakland, Linville, Haile, Taylorville and Summerfield. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for south central and southwestern Arkansas...and north central and northwestern Louisiana.
Bienville Parish, LAweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Caldwell, Claiborne, De Soto, Grant by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 02:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Do not enter or cross flowing water or water of unknown depth. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Bienville; Bossier; Caddo; Caldwell; Claiborne; De Soto; Grant; Jackson; La Salle; Lincoln; Natchitoches; Ouachita; Red River; Sabine; Union; Webster; Winn FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of Arkansas...Louisiana and Texas, including the following areas, in Arkansas, Columbia, Lafayette, Miller and Union. In Louisiana, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Caldwell, Claiborne, De Soto, Grant, Jackson, La Salle, Lincoln, Natchitoches, Ouachita, Red River, Sabine, Union, Webster and Winn. In Texas, Angelina, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Franklin, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Morris, Nacogdoches, Panola, Red River, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby, Smith, Titus, Upshur and Wood. * Through Wednesday morning * Very heavy rainfall has been observed over the past 48 hours across portions of the region resulting in saturated soils. Additional rainfall totals of near 2 to 3 inches, with isolated higher amounts will be possible through early Wednesday. * Flooding may occur in urban and poor drainage areas. Heavy rainfall may also cause flooding of creeks, streams, and rivers.
Caldwell Parish, LAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Caldwell, Jackson, Ouachita, Union, Winn by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 12:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 PM CDT for south central Arkansas...and north central Louisiana. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Caldwell; Jackson; Ouachita; Union; Winn The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Union County in south central Arkansas Northern Caldwell Parish in north central Louisiana Southeastern Jackson Parish in north central Louisiana Eastern Union Parish in north central Louisiana Ouachita Parish in north central Louisiana Northeastern Winn Parish in north central Louisiana * Until 115 PM CDT. * At 1228 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles southwest of Lapile to near Claiborne to 15 miles northwest of Clarks, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Monroe, Claiborne, West Monroe, Huttig, Columbia, Swartz, Brownsville-Bawcom, Brownsville-Bawcomville, Richwood, Sterlington, Strong, Lapile, Marion, Felsenthal, Drew, Fondale, Vixen, Bosco, Riverton and New London. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH