Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Falling Waters, WV

Falling Waters Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Falling Waters (WV) Weather Channel
Falling Waters (WV) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Falling Waters: Thursday, May 27: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 28: Showers And Thunderstorms; Saturday, May 29: Rain Showers Likely; Sunday, May 30: Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night;

mp.newsbreakapp.com
Falling Waters (WV) Weather Channel

Falling Waters (WV) Weather Channel

Falling Waters, WV
158
Followers
480
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Falling Waters, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Rain#Chance Rain Showers#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Falling Waters, WVPosted by
Falling Waters (WV) Weather Channel

Get weather-ready — Falling Waters’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Falling Waters: Tuesday, May 11: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 12: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, May 13: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 14: Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night;
Berkeley County, WVweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Berkeley, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 18:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-03 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Berkeley; Jefferson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL JEFFERSON AND SOUTHEASTERN BERKELEY COUNTIES At 609 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Inwood, or 8 miles northwest of Charles Town, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Charles Town, Ranson, Inwood, Kearneysville, Shenandoah Junction, Middleway, Vanville, Bunker Hill, Halltown and Millville. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Berkeley County, WVweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Berkeley, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 17:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-03 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Berkeley; Jefferson The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Frederick County in northwestern Virginia Central Jefferson County in the Panhandle of West Virginia Southern Berkeley County in the Panhandle of West Virginia * Until 645 PM EDT. * At 552 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Inwood, or 9 miles southeast of Greenwood, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Charles Town, Ranson, Inwood, Kearneysville, Corporation Of Ranson, Shenandoah Junction, Middleway, Glengary, Gerrardstown, Vanville, Ridgeway, Bunker Hill, Halltown and Millville. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Berkeley County, WVweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Berkeley, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 19:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-03 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Berkeley; Jefferson The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Flood Warning for Southeastern Washington County in north central Maryland Southern Berkeley County in the panhandle of West Virginia Northern Jefferson County in the panhandle of West Virginia * Until 1100 PM EDT. * At 708 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that may experience flooding include Shepherdstown... Ranson Inwood... Kearneysville Sharpsburg... Shenandoah Junction Rohrersville... Gapland Antietam... Brownsville Winebrenners Cross... Martinsburg Airport Vanville... Moler Crossroads Arden... Bakerton Bunker Hill... Gerrardstown Glengary Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area.