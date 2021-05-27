Guyton Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Effective: 2021-05-07 13:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-07 10:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Be careful when driving high profile vehicles across bridges and overpasses. Target Area: Bulloch; Candler; Coastal Bryan; Coastal Chatham; Coastal Liberty; Coastal McIntosh; Effingham; Evans; Inland Bryan; Inland Chatham; Inland Liberty; Inland McIntosh; Jenkins; Long; Screven; Tattnall BREEZY TO WINDY CONDITIONS LATE THIS MORNING THROUGH EARLY THIS EVENING West-northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30-35 mph are expected late this morning through early this evening. Winds on some of the taller bridges may be even stronger. This includes, the Ravenel Bridge, the Don Holt Bridge, the James B. Edwards Bridge, the Ben Sawyer Bridge, the Isle of Palms connector, the Amos Nathaniel Rodgers Bridge, the Woods Memorial Bridge and the Talmadge Memorial Bridge.