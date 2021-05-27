Cancel
Prosperity, SC

Sunbreak Thursday — tackle it with these activities

Prosperity (SC) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(PROSPERITY, SC) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Fairfield County, SCweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Fairfield, Newberry by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 15:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Fairfield; Newberry Strong Thunderstorms Will Impact Portions of northwestern Fairfield and northeastern Newberry Counties Until 415 PM EDT. At 350 PM EDT...National Weather Service doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm near Whitmire, or 11 miles north of Newberry, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...gusty winds 40 to 50 mph and pea sized hail. IMPACT...expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to plants, trees and crops is possible. Damage to windshields is unlikely. Some locations in the path of this storm include Newberry, Whitmire, Newberry County Airport, Blair, Newberry College, Newberry County Detention Center, US-176 and SC- 34 Crossroads, Henderson Island, Kinards, Maybington Fire Station, Feasterville Fire Station, Bush River Fire Station and Enoree Ranger District Office. This includes Interstate 26 between mile markers 62 and 74.
Newberry County, SCweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Newberry, Saluda by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 16:03:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection seek shelter inside a sturdy building and stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways or walk through high water. Target Area: Newberry; Saluda A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN FAIRFIELD...NEWBERRY AND NORTHWESTERN SALUDA COUNTIES At 427 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles southeast of Blackstock to 8 miles southwest of Newberry College, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Newberry, VC Summer Nuclear Station, Saluda, Prosperity, Newberry College, Blackstock, Monticello, Newberry County Airport, Blair, Pomaria, Silverstreet, Lebanon Fire Station, US-176 and SC- 34 Crossroads, Good Hope, Henderson Island, Belfast Wildlife Management Area, Mitford, Hollywood Elementary School, Chappells Fire Station and White Oak. This includes the following highways Interstate 26 between mile markers 65 and 84. Interstate 77 between mile markers 47 and 50. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
Lexington County, SCweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lexington, Newberry, Richland, Saluda by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 16:03:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Excessive cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Severe thunderstorms can produce large capsizing waves and frequent lightning. If on or near Lake Murray move away from the water and take shelter! Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways or walk through high water. Target Area: Lexington; Newberry; Richland; Saluda A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN NEWBERRY...NORTHWESTERN LEXINGTON...NORTHEASTERN SALUDA AND NORTHWESTERN RICHLAND COUNTIES At 403 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Dreher Island State Park, or 11 miles southwest of VC Summer Nuclear Station, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Irmo, Batesburg-Leesville, Prosperity, Dreher Island State Park, Ballentine, Chapin, Little Mountain, Pomaria, Peak, Cedar Grove Fire Station, South Shore Marina, Oswald Park, Bundrick Island, Putnam`s Landing, White Rock, Rocky Point Recreation Area, Hollywood Elementary School, Delmar, Hollow Creek Public Park and Melvin Park. This includes Interstate 26 between mile markers 80 and 101. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
EnvironmentFOX Carolina

Tornado Watches for our area have been cancelled but more storms are coming

UPDATE: The Tornado watch for our area has been cancelled. Kendra has the latest update. Tornado Watch is cancelled for our area, but another round of severe weather is possible for Tuesday afternoon. A slight risk for storms is out for our area, meaning that scattered storms could develop bringing damaging wind, hail and potential tornadoes once again.
Newberry County, SCweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Newberry by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 15:29:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-03 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to an interior room or closet on the lowest floor of a sturdy building immediately. Target Area: Newberry A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL NEWBERRY COUNTY At 328 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Joanna, or 10 miles west of Newberry, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Newberry, Newberry County Airport and Newberry College around 340 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Newberry County Detention Center, Enoree Ranger District Office, US- 176 and SC-34 Crossroads and Bush River Fire Station. This includes Interstate 26 between mile markers 62 and 78. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...1.00IN