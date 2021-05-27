Sunbreak Thursday — tackle it with these activities

Effective: 2021-05-04 16:03:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Excessive cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Severe thunderstorms can produce large capsizing waves and frequent lightning. If on or near Lake Murray move away from the water and take shelter! Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways or walk through high water. Target Area: Lexington; Newberry; Richland; Saluda A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN NEWBERRY...NORTHWESTERN LEXINGTON...NORTHEASTERN SALUDA AND NORTHWESTERN RICHLAND COUNTIES At 403 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Dreher Island State Park, or 11 miles southwest of VC Summer Nuclear Station, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Irmo, Batesburg-Leesville, Prosperity, Dreher Island State Park, Ballentine, Chapin, Little Mountain, Pomaria, Peak, Cedar Grove Fire Station, South Shore Marina, Oswald Park, Bundrick Island, Putnam`s Landing, White Rock, Rocky Point Recreation Area, Hollywood Elementary School, Delmar, Hollow Creek Public Park and Melvin Park. This includes Interstate 26 between mile markers 80 and 101. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH