Thomaston, GA

Thomaston Daily Weather Forecast

Thomaston (GA) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Here's the forecast for the next four days in Thomaston: Thursday, May 27: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 28: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 30: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night;

Thomaston (GA) Weather Channel

Thomaston, GA
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

Thomaston, GAPosted by
Thomaston (GA) Weather Channel

Take advantage of Monday sun in Thomaston

(THOMASTON, GA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Thomaston. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Thomaston, GAPosted by
Thomaston (GA) Weather Channel

Sunday has sun for Thomaston — 3 ways to make the most of it

(THOMASTON, GA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Thomaston. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Thomaston, GAPosted by
Thomaston (GA) Weather Channel

Wednesday sun alert in Thomaston — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(THOMASTON, GA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Thomaston. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Talbot County, GA weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Talbot, Taylor, Upson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 18:22:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-11 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Talbot; Taylor; Upson SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN TAYLOR...UPSON AND NORTHEASTERN TALBOT COUNTIES UNTIL 645 PM EDT At 621 PM EDT...a strong thunderstorm was over Sprewell Bluff State Park, or 8 miles southwest of Thomaston...moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Up to 40 mph wind...pea sized hail and frequent cloud to ground lightning. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light...unsecured objects. Some locations in the path of this storm include Thomaston, Sunset Village, Lincoln Park, Redbone Crossroads, Sprewell Bluff State Park, Crest, Pleasant Hill, Sunnyside, Prattsburg, Big Lazer Creek Wma, Wesley Church, Carsonville, Logtown, Hannahs Mill and Salem. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. HAIL...0.25IN WIND...40MPH
Chattahoochee County, GA weather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Chattahoochee, Harris, Muscogee, Talbot, Upson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 03:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-05 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Chattahoochee; Harris; Muscogee; Talbot; Upson FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has expanded the * Flash Flood Watch to include a portion of west central Georgia, including the following areas, Chattahoochee, Harris, Muscogee, Talbot and Upson. * Through late tonight. * Rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches with locally higher amounts have already occurred across portions of the watch area. Heavy rainfall associated with showers and thunderstorms later today could result in an additional 1 to 2 inches and would easily allow for efficient runoff and flash flooding potential given saturated soils. * Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks and inundate fields, roads, businesses and other property. Street flooding could also lead to road closures.