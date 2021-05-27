Thomaston Daily Weather Forecast

Effective: 2021-05-04 03:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-05 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Chattahoochee; Harris; Muscogee; Talbot; Upson FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has expanded the * Flash Flood Watch to include a portion of west central Georgia, including the following areas, Chattahoochee, Harris, Muscogee, Talbot and Upson. * Through late tonight. * Rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches with locally higher amounts have already occurred across portions of the watch area. Heavy rainfall associated with showers and thunderstorms later today could result in an additional 1 to 2 inches and would easily allow for efficient runoff and flash flooding potential given saturated soils. * Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks and inundate fields, roads, businesses and other property. Street flooding could also lead to road closures.