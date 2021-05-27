Cancel
Marion, AR

Marion Weather Forecast

Marion (AR) Weather Channel
Marion (AR) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Marion: Thursday, May 27: Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Friday, May 28: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night; Saturday, May 29: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Sunday, May 30: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;

Marion (AR) Weather Channel

Marion (AR) Weather Channel

Marion, AR
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

Marion (AR) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Sunday — tackle it with these activities

(MARION, AR) The forecast is calling for sun today in Marion. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Marion (AR) Weather Channel

Get weather-ready — Marion’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Marion: Monday, May 10: Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 11: Slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night; Wednesday, May 12: Chance rain showers then partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 13: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Severe Weather Statement issued for Crittenden, Cross, Lee by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 17:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Crittenden; Cross; Lee THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR LEE...ST. FRANCIS SOUTHWESTERN CRITTENDEN...SOUTHEASTERN CROSS AND NORTHWESTERN TUNICA COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 530 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for eastern Arkansas...and northwestern Mississippi.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Crittenden, Cross, Lee, St. Francis by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 16:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Crittenden; Cross; Lee; St. Francis The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Lee County in eastern Arkansas St. Francis County in eastern Arkansas Southwestern Crittenden County in eastern Arkansas Southeastern Cross County in eastern Arkansas Northwestern Tunica County in northwestern Mississippi * Until 530 PM CDT. * At 450 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Haynes, or near Palestine, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include West Memphis, Forrest City, Marion, Wynne, Marianna, Hughes, Madison, Palestine, Village Creek State Park, Caldwell, Edmondson, Colt, Widener, Rondo, Aubrey, Anthonyville, Haynes, Jennette, Simsboro and Brickeys. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Wind Advisory issued for Clay, Craighead, Crittenden, Cross, Greene, Mississippi by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Clay; Craighead; Crittenden; Cross; Greene; Mississippi; Poinsett; St. Francis WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. * WHERE...West Tennessee, East Arkansas and Southeast Missouri. * WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 5 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Crittenden, Mississippi, Poinsett by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-06 15:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-06 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Crittenden; Mississippi; Poinsett A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN POINSETT...SOUTHWESTERN MISSISSIPPI...NORTHEASTERN CRITTENDEN...CENTRAL TIPTON...SOUTHWESTERN LAUDERDALE AND NORTHWESTERN SHELBY COUNTIES At 319 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Joiner, or 8 miles south of Wilson, moving southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Millington, Covington, Wilson, Meeman Shelby Forest State Park, Munford, Brighton, Joiner, Dyess, Gilmore, Bassett, Marie, Dixonville, Tipton, Atoka, Turrell, Gilt Edge, Burlison, Garland, Birdsong and Dimple. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Crittenden, Cross, Mississippi, Poinsett by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 10:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Crittenden; Cross; Mississippi; Poinsett A SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY HAS BEEN ISSUED UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR Southeastern Poinsett County in eastern Arkansas Cross County in eastern Arkansas Southwestern Mississippi County in eastern Arkansas Northwestern Crittenden County in eastern Arkansas At 619 PM CDT...a strong thunderstorm producing pea size hail or larger and winds at least 40 mph was located 7 miles north of Parkin, moving east at 40 mph. Very heavy rain along with continuous cloud to ground lightning are also possible with this thunderstorm. People in southeastern Poinsett...Cross...southwestern Mississippi and northwestern Crittenden Counties should monitor this storm closely.
Flood Advisory issued for Crittenden by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 23:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-05 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Target Area: Crittenden The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for East Central Crittenden County in eastern Arkansas Northern DeSoto County in northwestern Mississippi Northwestern Fayette County in western Tennessee Shelby County in western Tennessee * Until 600 AM CDT. * At 447 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Bartlett, Southaven, Collierville, Germantown, Olive Branch, West Memphis, Horn Lake, Marion, Millington, Cordova, T O Fuller State Park, Memphis, Lakeland, Arlington, Walls, Southeast Memphis, Midtown Memphis, Ellendale, Frayser and Downtown Memphis.