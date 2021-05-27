Marion Weather Forecast

Effective: 2021-05-03 23:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-05 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Target Area: Crittenden The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for East Central Crittenden County in eastern Arkansas Northern DeSoto County in northwestern Mississippi Northwestern Fayette County in western Tennessee Shelby County in western Tennessee * Until 600 AM CDT. * At 447 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Bartlett, Southaven, Collierville, Germantown, Olive Branch, West Memphis, Horn Lake, Marion, Millington, Cordova, T O Fuller State Park, Memphis, Lakeland, Arlington, Walls, Southeast Memphis, Midtown Memphis, Ellendale, Frayser and Downtown Memphis.