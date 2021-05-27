Weather Forecast For Calera

Effective: 2021-05-04 18:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-05 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Target Area: Jefferson; Shelby; St. Clair The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Flood Warning for urban areas and small streams in Jefferson County in central Alabama Southwestern St. Clair County in central Alabama Central Shelby County in central Alabama * Until 115 AM CDT Wednesday. * At 712 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing across the warned area. Between 3 and 6 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Birmingham, Hoover, Vestavia Hills, Alabaster, Bessemer, Homewood, Pelham, Mountain Brook, Trussville, Helena, Hueytown, Gardendale, Pell City, Irondale, Leeds, Moody, Fairfield, Chelsea, Fultondale and Odenville. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area.