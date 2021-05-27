Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Calera, AL

Weather Forecast For Calera

Posted by 
Calera (AL) Weather Channel
Calera (AL) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Calera: Thursday, May 27: Chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 28: Slight chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 30: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;

mp.newsbreakapp.com
Calera (AL) Weather Channel

Calera (AL) Weather Channel

Calera, AL
143
Followers
481
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Calera, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Rain#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Calera, ALPosted by
Calera (AL) Weather Channel

Wednesday has sun for Calera — 3 ways to make the most of it

(CALERA, AL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Calera. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Chilton County, ALweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Chilton, Coosa, Shelby, St. Clair, Talladega by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-07 21:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-08 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Chilton; Coosa; Shelby; St. Clair; Talladega The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama Coosa River At Logan Martin Dam affecting Coosa, Chilton, Shelby, Talladega and St. Clair Counties. .Flooding continues on the Coosa River and a flood warning remains in effect. Another statement will be issued by Saturday morning, or sooner if conditions warrant. ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Coosa River At Logan Martin Dam. * Until Saturday evening. * At 8:00 PM CDT Friday the stage was 467.5 feet. * Flood stage is 467.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow morning and continue falling to 464.3 feet Wednesday evening.
Shelby County, ALweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-07 16:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-08 23:14:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Shelby The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Flood Warning for urban areas and small streams in Southern Shelby County in central Alabama Talladega County in east central Alabama * Until 115 AM CDT. * At 722 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is already occurring in the warned area. Between 3 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Alabaster, Oxford, Talladega, Sylacauga, Pell City, Calera, Montevallo, Childersburg, Columbiana, Wilsonville, Talladega Springs, Lincoln, Riverside, Vincent, Harpersville, Munford, Wilton, Oak Grove, Waldo and Bon Air. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area.
Shelby County, ALweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 17:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Shelby THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN SHELBY COUNTY IS CANCELLED The tornadic thunderstorm which prompted the warning has weakened Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for central Alabama.
Jefferson County, ALalabamawx.com

Flash Flood Emergency for Parts of Jefferson, Shelby Co. Until 8:15 pm

…FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY FOR BIRMINGHAM METRO AREA…. The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a. Southeastern Jefferson County in central Alabama…. * At 517 PM CDT, Emergency Management reported thunderstorms. producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 3 and 5. inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is...
Jefferson County, ALweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Jefferson, Shelby, St. Clair by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 18:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-05 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Target Area: Jefferson; Shelby; St. Clair The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Flood Warning for urban areas and small streams in Jefferson County in central Alabama Southwestern St. Clair County in central Alabama Central Shelby County in central Alabama * Until 115 AM CDT Wednesday. * At 712 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing across the warned area. Between 3 and 6 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Birmingham, Hoover, Vestavia Hills, Alabaster, Bessemer, Homewood, Pelham, Mountain Brook, Trussville, Helena, Hueytown, Gardendale, Pell City, Irondale, Leeds, Moody, Fairfield, Chelsea, Fultondale and Odenville. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area.