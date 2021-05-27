4-Day Weather Forecast For Ahoskie

Effective: 2021-05-03 14:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-03 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bertie; Chowan; Gates; Hertford; Northampton A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT BERTIE...NORTHAMPTON HERTFORD...WESTERN GATES...CHOWAN AND SOUTHEASTERN SOUTHAMPTON COUNTIES AND THE CITY OF FRANKLIN At 214 PM EDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Rich Square to near Hinson. Movement was northeast at 50 mph. Wind gusts in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Franklin, Ahoskie, Windsor, Murfreesboro, Rich Square, Aulander, Gatesville, Chowan University, Ryland, Conway, Woodland, Winton, Lewiston Woodville, Cofield, Powellsville, Roxobel, Colerain, Harrellsville, Como and Tyner. Strong wind gusts are possible with these storms. These wind gusts are capable of knocking down tree limbs, small or weakened trees, and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture, and other light outdoor objects. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.