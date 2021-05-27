Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ahoskie, NC

4-Day Weather Forecast For Ahoskie

Posted by 
Ahoskie (NC) Weather Channel
Ahoskie (NC) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Ahoskie: Thursday, May 27: Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 28: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Saturday, May 29: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Sunday, May 30: Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night;

mp.newsbreakapp.com
Ahoskie (NC) Weather Channel

Ahoskie (NC) Weather Channel

Ahoskie, NC
168
Followers
485
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ahoskie, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Chance Rain Showers#Rain#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Ahoskie, NCPosted by
Ahoskie (NC) Weather Channel

Take advantage of Sunday sun in Ahoskie

(AHOSKIE, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Ahoskie. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Ahoskie, NCPosted by
Ahoskie (NC) Weather Channel

Get weather-ready — Ahoskie’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Ahoskie: Saturday, May 15: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Sunday, May 16: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night; Monday, May 17: Chance Rain Showers; Tuesday, May 18: Slight chance rain showers then partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Bertie County, NCweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bertie, Chowan, Gates, Hertford, Northampton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 14:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-03 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bertie; Chowan; Gates; Hertford; Northampton A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT BERTIE...NORTHAMPTON HERTFORD...WESTERN GATES...CHOWAN AND SOUTHEASTERN SOUTHAMPTON COUNTIES AND THE CITY OF FRANKLIN At 214 PM EDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Rich Square to near Hinson. Movement was northeast at 50 mph. Wind gusts in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Franklin, Ahoskie, Windsor, Murfreesboro, Rich Square, Aulander, Gatesville, Chowan University, Ryland, Conway, Woodland, Winton, Lewiston Woodville, Cofield, Powellsville, Roxobel, Colerain, Harrellsville, Como and Tyner. Strong wind gusts are possible with these storms. These wind gusts are capable of knocking down tree limbs, small or weakened trees, and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture, and other light outdoor objects. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.