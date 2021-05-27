Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Edenton, NC

Weather Forecast For Edenton

Posted by 
Edenton (NC) Weather Channel
Edenton (NC) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Edenton: Thursday, May 27: Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 28: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Sunday, May 30: Chance Rain Showers;

mp.newsbreakapp.com
Edenton (NC) Weather Channel

Edenton (NC) Weather Channel

Edenton, NC
140
Followers
485
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Edenton, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Rain#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Edenton, NCPosted by
Edenton (NC) Weather Channel

Get weather-ready — Edenton’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Edenton: Friday, May 14: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Saturday, May 15: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 16: Mostly sunny in the day; while chance rain showers during night; Monday, May 17: Chance rain showers then partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night;
Camden County, NCweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Camden, Chowan, Gates, Pasquotank, Perquimans by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 17:36:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-10 21:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Camden; Chowan; Gates; Pasquotank; Perquimans; Western Currituck A SHOWER WITH HEAVY RAIN WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN CAMDEN PASQUOTANK...PERQUIMANS...CENTRAL CURRITUCK AND NORTH CENTRAL CHOWAN COUNTIES At 839 PM EDT, a shower with heavy rain was located over Belvidere, or near Ryland, moving east at 35 mph. Wind gusts in excess of 30 mph are possible with this shower. Rainfall amounts of up to 1 inch are possible with this shower. Locations impacted include Elizabeth City, Camden, Hertford, Winfall, Elizabeth City State University, Ryland, Weeksville, Chapanoke, Tyner, Nixonton, Hobbsville, Shiloh, Belvidere, Indiantown, Old Trap, Whitehall Shores, Pasquotank, Parkville, Jacocks and Beach Springs. Motorists should use extra caution in the vicinity of this shower. Be prepared for rapid changes in weather and road conditions. Heavy rain could cause ponding of water on roads, and possible minor flooding of ditches and poor drainage areas.
Bertie County, NCweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bertie, Chowan, Gates, Hertford, Northampton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 14:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-03 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bertie; Chowan; Gates; Hertford; Northampton A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT BERTIE...NORTHAMPTON HERTFORD...WESTERN GATES...CHOWAN AND SOUTHEASTERN SOUTHAMPTON COUNTIES AND THE CITY OF FRANKLIN At 214 PM EDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Rich Square to near Hinson. Movement was northeast at 50 mph. Wind gusts in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Franklin, Ahoskie, Windsor, Murfreesboro, Rich Square, Aulander, Gatesville, Chowan University, Ryland, Conway, Woodland, Winton, Lewiston Woodville, Cofield, Powellsville, Roxobel, Colerain, Harrellsville, Como and Tyner. Strong wind gusts are possible with these storms. These wind gusts are capable of knocking down tree limbs, small or weakened trees, and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture, and other light outdoor objects. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.