Yadkinville, NC

Sun forecast for Yadkinville — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Yadkinville (NC) Weather Channel
Yadkinville (NC) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

(YADKINVILLE, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Yadkinville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don't forget your picnic blanket!

Yadkinville (NC) Weather Channel

Yadkinville (NC) Weather Channel

Yadkinville’s 4-day weather outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Yadkinville: Monday, May 17: Chance Rain Showers; Tuesday, May 18: Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Get weather-ready — Yadkinville’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Yadkinville: Monday, May 10: Chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Tuesday, May 11: Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night; Wednesday, May 12: Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 13: Mostly sunny then chance light rain in the day; while chance light rain during night;
Yadkin County, NCweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Yadkin by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 08:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-03 08:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Yadkin A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN YADKIN COUNTY At 813 AM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Harmony, or 10 miles northwest of Mocksville, moving east at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Courtney and Huntsville. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.