Sun forecast for Bushnell — 3 ways to hit it head-on

On any given day, stepping out of the house can bring residents closer to nature and its creatures. They can spot swallow-tailed kites flying above their houses, or white pelicans on a stroll at Lake Sumter Landing. The Villages is a community built on scenic areas, trails and preserves that serve as venues for the safe enjoyment of wildlife. “Our commitment to be stewards of our preserves (is) in line with balancing use and education about their purpose, role and function in our community,” said John Rohan, director of The Villages Recreation and Parks Department. Appreciating the abundant outdoor areas where wildlife encounters are possible also means recognizing that Villagers are visitors in the home of wildlife, Rohan added.