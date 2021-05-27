Cancel
Bushnell, FL

Sun forecast for Bushnell — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Bushnell (FL) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(BUSHNELL, FL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Bushnell. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

Weather outlook: The next 4 days in Bushnell

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Bushnell: Tuesday, May 18: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 21: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Get weather-ready — Bushnell’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Bushnell: Sunday, May 9: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Monday, May 10: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 11: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 12: Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night;
Sunbreak Friday — tackle it with these activities

(BUSHNELL, FL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Bushnell. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
The Villages, FLVillages Daily Sun

A wild wonderland

On any given day, stepping out of the house can bring residents closer to nature and its creatures. They can spot swallow-tailed kites flying above their houses, or white pelicans on a stroll at Lake Sumter Landing. The Villages is a community built on scenic areas, trails and preserves that serve as venues for the safe enjoyment of wildlife. “Our commitment to be stewards of our preserves (is) in line with balancing use and education about their purpose, role and function in our community,” said John Rohan, director of The Villages Recreation and Parks Department. Appreciating the abundant outdoor areas where wildlife encounters are possible also means recognizing that Villagers are visitors in the home of wildlife, Rohan added.