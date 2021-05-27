4-Day Weather Forecast For Elberton

Effective: 2021-05-03 13:34:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-03 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service Greenville-Spartanburg by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Elbert The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Tornado Warning for Central Elbert County in northeastern Georgia Southwestern Abbeville County in Upstate South Carolina * Until 215 PM EDT. * At 134 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 5 miles west of Elberton, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Elberton around 150 PM EDT. Middleton, Russell State Park and Lake Russell around 200 PM EDT. Lowndesville and Calhoun Falls around 210 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this dangerous thunderstorm include Dewy Rose, Sweet City, Rice Town, Richard B Russell Dam and Ruckersville. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN