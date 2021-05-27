Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elberton, GA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Elberton

Posted by 
Elberton (GA) Weather Channel
Elberton (GA) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Elberton: Thursday, May 27: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 28: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Saturday, May 29: Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 30: Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night;

mp.newsbreakapp.com
Elberton (GA) Weather Channel

Elberton (GA) Weather Channel

Elberton, GA
221
Followers
484
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elberton, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Rain#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Elberton, GAPosted by
Elberton (GA) Weather Channel

Monday has sun for Elberton — 3 ways to make the most of it

(ELBERTON, GA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Elberton. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Elberton, GAPosted by
Elberton (GA) Weather Channel

Get weather-ready — Elberton’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Elberton: Friday, May 14: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Saturday, May 15: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Sunday, May 16: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Monday, May 17: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night;
Elbert County, GAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Elbert, Franklin, Habersham, Hart, Rabun, Stephens by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 21:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-09 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Elbert; Franklin; Habersham; Hart; Rabun; Stephens INCREASED FIRE DANGER FROM NOON EDT TODAY THROUGH THIS EVENING Gusty winds and low relative humidity will develop this afternoon across the western Carolinas and northeast Georgia. With little to no rainfall across the area the past several days, small fuels and brush will remain very dry and easily combustible. All of these conditions will lead to an increased risk of wildfires into the evening hours. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn today. If you do burn, use extreme caution since fires can quickly get out of hand under these conditions.
Elberton, GAWYFF4.com

NWS confirms EF1 tornado touched down in Elberton, Georgia

ELBERTON, Ga. — The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF1 tornado touched down Monday afternoon in Elberton, Georgia. The National Weather Service said the tornado touched down at 1:41 p.m. and had peak winds of 105 miles per hour. The tornado was less than a mile long and 25 yards wide, NWS said.
Elbert County, GAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Elbert, Hart by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 03:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Elbert; Hart A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT NORTH CENTRAL ELBERT SOUTHEASTERN HART...WESTERN LAURENS...SOUTHEASTERN GREENVILLE SOUTHEASTERN ANDERSON...CENTRAL ABBEVILLE AND NORTHERN GREENWOOD COUNTIES UNTIL 345 PM EDT At 304 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles southeast of Hartwell, moving east at 55 mph. Locations to be impacted include Hartwell, Abbeville, Greenwood, Belton, Honea Path, Ware Shoals, Due West, Iva, Lake Secession and Cross Hill. Wind gusts up to 55 mph and pea size hail will be possible in these areas.
Elbert County, GAweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Elbert, Hart by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 15:20:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-03 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: When it is safe to do so, please report flooding or landslides threatening roads or property to the National Weather Service Greenville-Spartanburg by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, by posting on our Facebook page, or via Twitter using hashtag NWSGSP. Your message should describe the specific location where impacts occurred and the depth of flooding observed. Target Area: Elbert; Hart The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Flood Advisory for Elbert County in northeastern Georgia Southeastern Hart County in northeastern Georgia * Until 830 PM EDT. * At 427 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rainfall of 2 to 3 inches from thunderstorms over the past three hours. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area, with additional moderate to heavy rainfall likely to arrive from the west through 7 pm. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Elberton, Bowman, Middleton, Russell State Park, Lake Russell, Nancy Hart State Park, Lake Strom Thurmond, Bobby Brown State Park, Ruckersville, Sweet City, Fortsonia, Dewy Rose, Rock Branch, Nuberg, Rice Town and Vanna. Flooding is most likely along or near Little Dove Creek, Dove Creek, and tributaries to Falling Creek west of Elberton.
Elbert County, GAweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Elbert by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 13:34:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-03 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service Greenville-Spartanburg by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Elbert The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Tornado Warning for Central Elbert County in northeastern Georgia Southwestern Abbeville County in Upstate South Carolina * Until 215 PM EDT. * At 134 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 5 miles west of Elberton, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Elberton around 150 PM EDT. Middleton, Russell State Park and Lake Russell around 200 PM EDT. Lowndesville and Calhoun Falls around 210 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this dangerous thunderstorm include Dewy Rose, Sweet City, Rice Town, Richard B Russell Dam and Ruckersville. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN
Georgia Statenowhabersham.com

More strong to severe storms headed for North Georgia

A cold front approaching from the west will trigger another round of strong to severe thunderstorms across northern and central Georgia today. In Northeast Georgia, the worst of the weather is expected to arrive this afternoon and tonight. The threat of more bad weather comes on the heels of a...