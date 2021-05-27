Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lyons, GA

Sun forecast for Lyons — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Posted by 
Lyons (GA) Weather Channel
Lyons (GA) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(LYONS, GA) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

mp.newsbreakapp.com
Lyons (GA) Weather Channel

Lyons (GA) Weather Channel

Lyons, GA
198
Followers
481
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lyons, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Sun#Picnic#Sun Thursday#Nws Data#Inspiration#Snacks#Risk Levels
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Lyons, GAPosted by
Lyons (GA) Weather Channel

Get weather-ready — Lyons’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Lyons: Tuesday, May 18: Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 21: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Lyons, GAPosted by
Lyons (GA) Weather Channel

Lyons is in for a sunny Sunday — jump on it!

(LYONS, GA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Lyons. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Montgomery County, GAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Montgomery, Toombs by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 21:17:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-11 22:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Montgomery; Toombs SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN TOOMBS AND MONTGOMERY COUNTIES UNTIL 1015 PM EDT At 941 PM EDT...a strong thunderstorm was over Alston, or 8 miles southeast of Mount Vernon...moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...40 to 50 mph wind...pea sized hail and frequent cloud to ground lightning. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light...unsecured objects. Some locations in the path of this storm include Lyons, Vidalia, Uvalda, Higgston, Alston, Center, Rock Springs and Kibbee. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. HAIL...0.25IN WIND...50MPH
Lyons, GAPosted by
Lyons (GA) Weather Channel

Weather outlook: The next 4 days in Lyons

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Lyons: Wednesday, May 5: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms;Thursday, May 6: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;Friday, May 7: Sunny in the day; while clear during night;Saturday, May 8: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Bleckley County, GAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bleckley, Chattahoochee, Crisp, Dodge, Dooly, Emanuel, Johnson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-07 10:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-07 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bleckley; Chattahoochee; Crisp; Dodge; Dooly; Emanuel; Johnson; Laurens; Macon; Marion; Montgomery; Pulaski; Schley; Stewart; Sumter; Telfair; Toombs; Treutlen; Webster; Wheeler; Wilcox HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING FOR PORTIONS OF CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES AND GUSTY WINDS. Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for 4 or more hours this afternoon into the evening. Winds will be out of the Northwest with gust expected in the 20 to 25 mph range With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside, use extreme caution. As of May 1, an open burning ban will be in effect through September 30 for 54 Georgia counties. Please refer to the Georgia EPD press release issued April 22 for more information.