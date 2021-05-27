Sun forecast for Lyons — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Effective: 2021-05-11 21:17:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-11 22:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Montgomery; Toombs SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN TOOMBS AND MONTGOMERY COUNTIES UNTIL 1015 PM EDT At 941 PM EDT...a strong thunderstorm was over Alston, or 8 miles southeast of Mount Vernon...moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...40 to 50 mph wind...pea sized hail and frequent cloud to ground lightning. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light...unsecured objects. Some locations in the path of this storm include Lyons, Vidalia, Uvalda, Higgston, Alston, Center, Rock Springs and Kibbee. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. HAIL...0.25IN WIND...50MPH