Sun forecast for Lyons — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Effective: 2021-05-07 10:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-07 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bleckley; Chattahoochee; Crisp; Dodge; Dooly; Emanuel; Johnson; Laurens; Macon; Marion; Montgomery; Pulaski; Schley; Stewart; Sumter; Telfair; Toombs; Treutlen; Webster; Wheeler; Wilcox HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING FOR PORTIONS OF CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES AND GUSTY WINDS. Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for 4 or more hours this afternoon into the evening. Winds will be out of the Northwest with gust expected in the 20 to 25 mph range With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside, use extreme caution. As of May 1, an open burning ban will be in effect through September 30 for 54 Georgia counties. Please refer to the Georgia EPD press release issued April 22 for more information.