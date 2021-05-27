Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Spring Lake, NC

Teenagers arrested in connection with weeks of racist graffiti, vandalism of vehicles at Spring Lake auto body shop

WRAL
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpring Lake, N.C. — For weeks, Dwayne Haynesworth has been dealing with vandalism and graffiti at his locally-owned auto repair and body shop in Spring Lake. Vandals had been spray painting cars and property with swastikas and images of white Ku Klux Klan hoods. One car had the message "Please Leave" painted on it.

www.wral.com
View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cumberland County, NC
Society
Cumberland County, NC
Crime & Safety
County
Cumberland County, NC
City
Spring Lake, NC
Spring Lake, NC
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vandalism#Graffiti#Vandals#Auto Body#Teenagers#Car Windows#Ku Klux Klan#Wral News#Vehicles#Investigators#Footage#Tape#Racist#Connection
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Cars
News Break
Security Cameras
Related
Port Huron, MIwsaq.com

North Carolina man arrested on child endangerment, firearms charges

A North Carolina man was arrested early Monday morning stemming from an incident at a Port Huron gas station. According to Port Huron Police, the man was seen at the Marathon gas station in the 1300 block of Military Street slumped over the steering wheel of his car around 1:30am. In the backseat was an 11 year old child and a loaded handgun. The man – a 40 year old from Raeford, North Carolina – reportedly traveled to Port Huron to meet a woman he had met online. He was driving on a suspended license and did not have a permit for the handgun. Additional firearms, open liquor, and prescription drugs were also found inside the vehicle. The man was taken to the St. Clair County Jail and authorities are making arrangements to return the child to North Carolina. The suspect is expected to face charges including carrying a concealed weapon, child endangerment, and operating under the influence of drugs, among others. Anyone with additional information about the suspect is asked to call the anonymous CAPTURE tip line at (810) 987-6688.
AccidentsWWAY NewsChannel 3

North Carolina toddler killed when thrown from vehicle in crash

SNOW HILL, NC (AP) — The N.C. State Highway Patrol says a 2-year-old was killed when the child was thrown from an SUV which was involved in a crash. WITN reports the patrol says the child was not in a safety seat when they were thrown from a 1999 GMC Yukon in which the driver lost control on N.C. Highway 903 late Sunday night. The vehicle overturned multiple times.
Elizabeth City, NCWWAY NewsChannel 3

Prosecutor to discuss probe into fatal shooting of NC man

ELIZABETH CITY, NC (AP) — A North Carolina prosecutor says he is ready to discuss the results of a state investigation into the fatal shooting of a man by sheriff’s deputies. District Attorney Andrew Womble issued a statement saying he will hold a news conference Tuesday morning to talk about...