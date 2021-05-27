Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Milford, OH

4-Day Weather Forecast For Milford

Posted by 
Milford (OH) Weather Channel
Milford (OH) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Milford: Thursday, May 27: Areas of fog then partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then rain showers during night; Friday, May 28: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Saturday, May 29: Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 30: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;

mp.newsbreakapp.com
Milford (OH) Weather Channel

Milford (OH) Weather Channel

Milford, OH
164
Followers
478
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Milford, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Rain#Showers#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Milford, OHPosted by
Milford (OH) Weather Channel

Get weather-ready — Milford’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Milford: Saturday, May 15: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance rain showers during night; Sunday, May 16: Chance rain showers in the day; while rain showers likely during night; Monday, May 17: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Tuesday, May 18: Chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night;
Milford, OHPosted by
Milford (OH) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Wednesday — tackle it with these activities

(MILFORD, OH) The forecast is calling for sun today in Milford. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.