Vanessa Redgrave will not appear in Kevin Spacey’s comeback movie ‘The Man Who Drew God’
Representatives for British actress Vanessa Redgrave quashed reports that she would star alongside Kevin Spacey in his big-screen return to acting. Last week, ABC News reported that Redgrave, 84, was cast in the Italian movie “The Man Who Drew God,” directed by her husband Italian filmmaker Franco Nero. However, in a new statement, a representative for Redgrave denied that she is involved with the project but confirmed that talks had taken place.www.peruzi.xyz