Claymont, DE

3 ideas for jumping on Thursday’s sunny forecast in Claymont

Claymont (DE) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CLAYMONT, DE) The forecast is calling for sun today in Claymont. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

Daily Weather Forecast For Claymont

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Claymont: Monday, May 24: Cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 25: Mostly Cloudy; Wednesday, May 26: Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Thursday, May 27: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Claymont weather: 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Claymont: Friday, May 14: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Saturday, May 15: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 16: Slight chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Monday, May 17: Chance Rain Showers;
Get weather-ready — Claymont’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Claymont: Thursday, May 13: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 14: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 15: Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 16: Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night;
Delaware Statedelawarepublic.org

Delaware avoids gas panic, but rising prices remain

There’s no need to hoard gas in trash bags or anything else, the Colonial Pipeline is up and running again. The Colonial Pipeline announced the restart of pipeline operations late Wednesday. It will take several days for operations to get back to normal, but officials hope the news will ease the supply strain seen, mainly in the Southeast.
New Castle County, DEweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for New Castle by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 15:23:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-08 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: New Castle A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT NEW CASTLE...KENT NORTHEASTERN QUEEN ANNE`S...NORTHEASTERN CAROLINE...NORTHEASTERN KENT...WEST CENTRAL CUMBERLAND AND SALEM COUNTIES At 323 PM EDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Saint Georges to near Goldsboro. Movement was east at 25 mph. Half inch hail is possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Dover, Newark, Middletown, Pennsville, Smyrna, Carneys Point, New Castle, Salem, Harrington, Woodstown, Alloway, Camden, Clayton, Quinton, Greensboro, Oakland, Delaware City, Cheswold, Millington and Sudlersville. This includes the following highways New Jersey Turnpike near exit 1. Interstate 95 in Delaware between mile markers 0 and 8. Interstate 295 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 2. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.