3 ideas for jumping on Thursday’s sunny forecast in Claymont

Effective: 2021-05-08 15:23:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-08 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: New Castle A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT NEW CASTLE...KENT NORTHEASTERN QUEEN ANNE`S...NORTHEASTERN CAROLINE...NORTHEASTERN KENT...WEST CENTRAL CUMBERLAND AND SALEM COUNTIES At 323 PM EDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Saint Georges to near Goldsboro. Movement was east at 25 mph. Half inch hail is possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Dover, Newark, Middletown, Pennsville, Smyrna, Carneys Point, New Castle, Salem, Harrington, Woodstown, Alloway, Camden, Clayton, Quinton, Greensboro, Oakland, Delaware City, Cheswold, Millington and Sudlersville. This includes the following highways New Jersey Turnpike near exit 1. Interstate 95 in Delaware between mile markers 0 and 8. Interstate 295 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 2. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.