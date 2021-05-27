Cancel
Maiden, NC

Daily Weather Forecast For Maiden

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Maiden: Thursday, May 27: Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 28: Chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Chance Rain Showers; Sunday, May 30: Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night;

Maiden, NC
Maiden, NC
Get weather-ready — Maiden’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Maiden: Wednesday, May 19: Patchy fog then partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 21: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Saturday, May 22: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Alexander County, NCweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Alexander, Burke Mountains, Caldwell Mountains, Catawba by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 03:16:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-13 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alexander; Burke Mountains; Caldwell Mountains; Catawba; Eastern McDowell; Greater Burke; Greater Caldwell; McDowell Mountains PATCHY DENSE FOG ACROSS THE NORTHERN NORTH CAROLINA FOOTHILLS THIS MORNING Light winds and lingering moisture near the surface are combining to permit patchy dense fog to develop across the northern foothills of western North Carolina. The fog may reduce visibility to one-quarter mile or less at times, particularly in low-lying areas and in locations along or near rivers and lakes. Allow extra travel time if driving this morning. Slow down, use low-beam headlights and fog lamps, and allow extra stopping distance. The fog should dissipate very quickly after sunrise.
Take advantage of Saturday sun in Maiden

(MAIDEN, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Maiden. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Catawba County, NCweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Catawba, Iredell by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 17:36:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-10 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Gusty winds can blow down trees that are dead, or that have weakened root systems. Outdoor furniture and similar items can be tossed around if not anchored. Seek shelter indoors. Lookout Shoals Lake is in the path of this storm. Cloud to ground lightning and gusty winds will create dangerous boating conditions. Move to shore immediately. Target Area: Catawba; Iredell A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT NORTHEASTERN CATAWBA AND CENTRAL IREDELL COUNTIES UNTIL 800 PM EDT At 732 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles west of Statesville, or near Catawba, moving east at 20 mph. Locations to be impacted include Statesville, Troutman, Catawba, Lookout Shoals Lake, Lake Norman State Park, Mooresville, Lake Norman, Bandys, Scotts and Sherrills Ford. Wind gusts up to 45 mph and pea size hail will be possible in these areas.
Sunbreak Thursday — tackle it with these activities

(MAIDEN, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Maiden. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Your 4-day outlook for Maiden weather

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Maiden: Monday, May 3: Chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog during night;Tuesday, May 4: Patchy fog in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night;Wednesday, May 5: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night;Thursday, May 6: Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night;
Catawba County, NCHickory Daily Record

Needed rain also brings threat of hail, tornadoes to Hickory area

Scattered storms are expected to bring high winds and at least an inch of rain to Catawba County through Wednesday. “It’s going to be a stormy pattern through the next few days,” Scotty Powell, Carolina Weather Group meteorologist, said. “We are going to see waves of showers and thunderstorms move though the area.”
Burke County, NCweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Catawba, Cleveland, Gaston, Greater Burke, Greater Rutherford by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 11:52:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-03 12:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Gusty winds can blow down trees that are dead, or that have weakened root systems. Outdoor furniture and similar items can be tossed around if not anchored. Seek shelter indoors. Target Area: Catawba; Cleveland; Gaston; Greater Burke; Greater Rutherford; Lincoln A CLUSTER OF THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT SOUTHWESTERN CATAWBA NORTHEASTERN RUTHERFORD...WESTERN LINCOLN...CLEVELAND...WESTERN GASTON...SOUTHEASTERN BURKE...NORTHWESTERN YORK...EASTERN CHEROKEE AND NORTH CENTRAL UNION COUNTIES UNTIL 1230 PM EDT At 1158 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated the leading edge of a cluster of thunderstorms along a line extending from near Forest City to 6 miles north of Gaffney to 11 miles southwest of Union, and moving northeast at 35 mph. Locations to be impacted include Shelby, Lincolnton, Union, Gastonia, Kings Mountain, Cherryville, Bessemer City, Valdese, Icard and Blacksburg. Wind gusts up to 45 mph will be possible in these areas.