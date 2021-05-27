Sandersville Daily Weather Forecast

Effective: 2021-05-03 17:21:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-03 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If you see wind damage...hail or flooding...wait until the storm has passed...and then call the National Weather Service toll free at 1 8 6 6 7 6 3 4 4 6 6 or tweet us your report at NWSATLANTA. Target Area: Baldwin; Washington; Wilkinson The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Wilkinson County in central Georgia Eastern Baldwin County in central Georgia Southwestern Washington County in east central Georgia * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 521 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over McIntyre, or near Irwinton, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Milledgeville, Sandersville, Irwinton, Gordon, Tennille, Ivey, McIntyre, Toomsboro, Oconee, Deepstep, Midway-Hardwick, Coopers, Pancras, Scottsboro, Hebron and Hardwick. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH