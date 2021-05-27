Cancel
Sandersville, GA

Sandersville Daily Weather Forecast

Sandersville (GA) Weather Channel
Sandersville (GA) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Here's the forecast for the next four days in Sandersville: Thursday, May 27: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 28: Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Sunday, May 30: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night;

Sandersville (GA) Weather Channel

Sandersville (GA) Weather Channel

Sandersville, GA
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

Sandersville, GA
Sandersville (GA) Weather Channel

Sandersville is in for a sunny Friday — jump on it!

(SANDERSVILLE, GA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Sandersville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Sandersville, GA
Sandersville (GA) Weather Channel

Wednesday has sun for Sandersville — 3 ways to make the most of it

(SANDERSVILLE, GA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Sandersville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Sandersville, GA
Sandersville (GA) Weather Channel

Monday has sun for Sandersville — 3 ways to make the most of it

(SANDERSVILLE, GA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Sandersville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Sandersville, GA
Sandersville (GA) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Sunday — tackle it with these activities

(SANDERSVILLE, GA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Sandersville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Bibb County, GAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bibb, Bleckley, Chattahoochee, Crawford, Crisp, Dodge, Dooly by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 08:58:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-08 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bibb; Bleckley; Chattahoochee; Crawford; Crisp; Dodge; Dooly; Emanuel; Glascock; Harris; Houston; Jefferson; Johnson; Laurens; Macon; Marion; Montgomery; Muscogee; Peach; Pulaski; Schley; Stewart; Sumter; Talbot; Taylor; Telfair; Toombs; Treutlen; Twiggs; Upson; Washington; Webster; Wheeler; Wilcox; Wilkinson HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS CONTINUE THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING FOR PORTIONS OF CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES Relative humidity will drop to 18 to 25 percent this afternoon and early evening over areas south of a Hamilton to Macon to Louisville line. Even with light west winds of 5 to 10 mph in the area during this time, with dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside, use extreme caution. As of May 1, an open burning ban will be in effect through September 30 for 54 Georgia counties. Please refer to the Georgia EPD press release issued April 22 for more information.
Bleckley County, GAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bleckley, Houston, Johnson, Laurens, Peach, Twiggs, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 15:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bleckley; Houston; Johnson; Laurens; Peach; Twiggs; Washington; Wilkinson SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN PEACH...WILKINSON SOUTHWESTERN WASHINGTON...NORTHWESTERN JOHNSON...HOUSTON NORTHWESTERN LAURENS...NORTHERN BLECKLEY AND TWIGGS COUNTIES UNTIL 745 PM EDT At 717 PM EDT...a line of strong thunderstorms was along a line extending from near Houston Lake to near Danville to near Tuckers Crossroad...and moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...40 mph wind and heavy rain. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light...unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Some locations in the path of these storms include Perry, Jeffersonville, Irwinton, Warner Robins, Centerville, Byron, Tennille, McIntyre, Harrison, Toomsboro, Oconee, Danville, Montrose, Allentown, Robins Air Force Base, Marion, Tarversville, Meadowdale, Houston Lake and Nicklesville. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. WIND...40MPH
Baldwin County, GAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Baldwin, Bleckley, Dodge, Hancock, Jones, Laurens, Pulaski by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 15:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 23:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Baldwin; Bleckley; Dodge; Hancock; Jones; Laurens; Pulaski; Telfair; Twiggs; Washington; Wheeler; Wilcox; Wilkinson SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN WASHINGTON WHEELER...SOUTHWESTERN HANCOCK...TELFAIR...EASTERN WILCOX...EASTERN JONES...DODGE...TWIGGS...SOUTHEASTERN PULASKI...WILKINSON BALDWIN...LAURENS AND BLECKLEY COUNTIES UNTIL 1130 PM EDT At 1046 PM EDT...a line of strong thunderstorms was along a line extending from Gray to Fitzpatrick to near Baileys Park to near Owensboro...and moving southeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...40 to 50 mph wind...up to penny sized hail...frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light...unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Some locations in the path of these storms include Milledgeville, Dublin, McRae, Cochran, Eastman, Gray, Abbeville, Alamo, Jeffersonville, Irwinton, Helena, East Dublin, Gordon, Chester, Ivey, Glenwood, Milan, McIntyre, Dexter and Dudley. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...50MPH
Baldwin County, GAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Baldwin, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 15:20:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-03 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Baldwin; Washington SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WASHINGTON AND SOUTHEASTERN BALDWIN COUNTIES UNTIL 500 PM EDT At 437 PM EDT...a strong thunderstorm was near Hebron, or 10 miles southeast of Milledgeville...moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...40 to 50 mph wind...up to penny sized hail...frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light...unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Some locations in the path of this storm include Sandersville, Tennille, Harrison, Oconee, Deepstep, Warthen and Hebron. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...50MPH
Glascock County, GAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Glascock, Jefferson, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 17:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-03 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If you see wind damage...hail or flooding...wait until the storm has passed...and then call the National Weather Service toll free at 1 8 6 6 7 6 3 4 4 6 6 or tweet us your report at NWSATLANTA. Target Area: Glascock; Jefferson; Washington The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Glascock County in east central Georgia Central Washington County in east central Georgia Northern Jefferson County in east central Georgia * Until 630 PM EDT. * At 546 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Sandersville, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Sandersville, Gibson, Davisboro, Tennille, Avera, Mitchell, Deepstep, Edge Hill, Edgehill, Downs, Warthen, Grange, Stapletons Crossroads and Agricola. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Baldwin County, GAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Baldwin, Washington, Wilkinson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 17:21:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-03 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If you see wind damage...hail or flooding...wait until the storm has passed...and then call the National Weather Service toll free at 1 8 6 6 7 6 3 4 4 6 6 or tweet us your report at NWSATLANTA. Target Area: Baldwin; Washington; Wilkinson The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Wilkinson County in central Georgia Eastern Baldwin County in central Georgia Southwestern Washington County in east central Georgia * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 521 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over McIntyre, or near Irwinton, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Milledgeville, Sandersville, Irwinton, Gordon, Tennille, Ivey, McIntyre, Toomsboro, Oconee, Deepstep, Midway-Hardwick, Coopers, Pancras, Scottsboro, Hebron and Hardwick. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH