Sandersville Daily Weather Forecast

Effective: 2021-05-08 08:58:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-08 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bibb; Bleckley; Chattahoochee; Crawford; Crisp; Dodge; Dooly; Emanuel; Glascock; Harris; Houston; Jefferson; Johnson; Laurens; Macon; Marion; Montgomery; Muscogee; Peach; Pulaski; Schley; Stewart; Sumter; Talbot; Taylor; Telfair; Toombs; Treutlen; Twiggs; Upson; Washington; Webster; Wheeler; Wilcox; Wilkinson HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS CONTINUE THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING FOR PORTIONS OF CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES Relative humidity will drop to 18 to 25 percent this afternoon and early evening over areas south of a Hamilton to Macon to Louisville line. Even with light west winds of 5 to 10 mph in the area during this time, with dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside, use extreme caution. As of May 1, an open burning ban will be in effect through September 30 for 54 Georgia counties. Please refer to the Georgia EPD press release issued April 22 for more information.