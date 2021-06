E3 starts in less than twenty days, but leaks and rumors don’t wait. This morning, Games Planet is in a panic following reports from journalists, in particular Alex Davidson D.VG247, Who claimed that a lecture from a major publisher had already leaked into the wild. And when that was laid down regarding recent rumors of game leaks from Square EnixThe link was easy to create. Although nothing has been confirmed yet, some serious sites like Van Byte He advances and announces that an offer Final Fantasy from here Team Ninja It will be well prepared.