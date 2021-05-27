Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chardon, OH

Health

By Staff Report
Geauga County Maple Leaf
 4 days ago

The American Red Cross is calling for donors of all blood types to give blood, and in most cases, those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine can donate... The American Red Cross is calling for donors of all blood types to give blood, and in most cases, those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine can donate.

www.geaugamapleleaf.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chardon, OH
State
Washington State
City
Auburn Township, OH
Local
Ohio Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Hall
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Of Washington#The American Red Cross#Medical#Hospitals#Donation Appointments#Bainbridge Township#Washington St#Claridon Township#Donors#Chillicothe Road#Redcrossblood Org#Bainbridge Town Hall#Calling#Ravenwood Drive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Red Cross
Related
Lake County, OHNews-Herald.com

Lake County Free Clinic adds staff, new programs

Lake County Free Clinic, serving Lake, Geauga and Ashtabula counties, announced it has added three new staff members -- clinical coordinator Melanie Anderson, medical director Courtney Gravens and Carla Montalvo, as the organization’s first case manager. “Melanie, Courtney and Carla bring valuable experience to their roles, but beyond that, they...
Ohio StatePosted by
Cleveland.com

Read the latest Ohio public health order on wearing masks

COLUMBUS, Ohio -Ohio Department of Health Director Stephanie McCloud signed a health order Monday that aligns the statewide mask mandate with that of the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Between now and June 2, when all coronavirus-related public health orders are rescinded, except in nursing and assisted-living facilities,...
Eastlake, OHNews-Herald.com

Donations fuel Eastlake's Habitat for Humanity ReStore

Everything that is done at the Lake-Geauga Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Eastlake has a helping hand in some way and in some fashion. That's the observation from Executive Director Jim Thie. Located at 34225 Vine St. in Eastlake, the 25,000-square-foot facility where donated materials are sold is coming up...
Ohio StateCleveland News - Fox 8

Ohio Covid-19 vaccine for kids: What parents need to know

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine urged parents who are grappling with the decision to get their child age 12-18 vaccinated against COVID-19 to take a look at the facts. “Now that 12-year-olds and up can be vaccinated, we know that parents and their children have more questions,”...
Geauga County, OHGeauga County Maple Leaf

Senior Events

Local townships, villages and city road crews will again work with the Geauga County Department on Aging employees and volunteers to offer trash pickup days for registered seniors 60 years and older... Register for Senior Trash Pickup Days. Local townships, villages and city road crews will again work with the...
Geauga County, OHNews-Herald.com

Geauga County plans more senior trash pick ups

The Geauga County Department on Aging has announced the next round of assistance for senior citizens who have unwanted items that need to be picked up at their home during the trash pick-up days. First, residents of the scheduled communities should register at 440-279-2129 by the cut off day or...
Geauga County, OHGeauga County Maple Leaf

Geauga SWCD Offers Summer Stream Quality Monitoring

Explore Geauga County streams and learn about their water chemistry and biology this summer by joining the Millennium Youth Conservationists (MYC) team... Explore Geauga County streams and learn about their water chemistry and biology this summer by joining the Millennium Youth Conservationists (MYC) team. In collaboration with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Scenic Rivers Program, participants will use kick seines, sediment sticks, water chemistry test kits and more to analyze the health of area streams and rivers while providing official stream data to ODNR.
Chagrin Falls, OHchagrinvalleytoday.com

Events - 05/12/2021

Newbury United Community Church, 14916 Auburn Road near Route 87, is hosting a free fresh produce giveaway May 15 from 9-11 a.m. These events take place the third Saturday each month. The Cleveland Foodbank provides this service to low income residents; bring ID, bags and masks. The next produce giveaways will be June 19, July 17 and Aug. 21.
Geauga County, OHGeauga County Maple Leaf

Geauga County Public Library

All events are virtual unless otherwise noted. For virtual programs, include an email when registering; instructions for picking up craft materials and joining the Zoom meeting will be provided upon registration. To register, visit www.GeaugaLibrary.net and click on “Programs.”. Storytimes. Join for stories via Zoom. All ages are welcome. Visit...
Geauga County, OHGeauga County Maple Leaf

Legal Notices 5-13-21

21-F-000095 – Citizens Bank, N.A. fka RBS Citizens N.A., Plaintiff vs. Christopher Doyle Jezewski, et al., Defendants. John Doe, name unknown, spouse of Debra Louise Ziesmer aka Debra Ziesmer as of 3/22/12, whose last known address is Address Unknown and cannot by reasonable diligence be ascertained, will take notice that on the 8th day of February, 2021, Citizens Bank, N.A. fka RBS Citizens N.A. filed its Complaint in the Common Pleas Court of Geauga County, Ohio, whose address is 470 Center St. Chardon, OH 44024 in Case No. 21-F-000095, on the docket of the Court, and the object and demand for relief of which pleading is to foreclose the lien of plaintiff’s mortgage recorded upon the following described real estate to wit:
Geauga County, OHchagrinvalleytoday.com

Bulletin board - West Geauga 05/12/2021

The Fair Housing Resource Center, Inc. launched a contest in Lake, Geauga and Ashtabula counties to nominate their schools to win a free Buddy Bench. A Buddy Bench promotes friendship, inclusion and kindness for children during recess, according to the Painesville-based nonprofit, by allowing students who are new, shy or don’t have friends to sit on the bench in hopes that other students will see and allow them to join in their play.
Burton, OHGeauga County Maple Leaf

Burton Township Schedules Trash And Tire Day (ML – May 13 and 20)

Burton Township is holding a spring trash and tire cleanup day May 22 from 7 a.m. to noon at Geauga County Fairgrounds, Peckam Road entrance... Burton Township is holding a spring trash and tire cleanup day May 22 from 7 a.m. to noon at Geauga County Fairgrounds, Peckam Road entrance. For township residents only, identification will be checked by a Geauga County Sheriff’s deputy.
Geauga County, OHNews-Herald.com

Fair Housing Resource Center awards a Buddy Bench to area schools

The Fair Housing Resource Center, Inc has announced the winning schools for its Buddy Bench contest. Edison Elementary School in Willoughby was the Lake County recipient while Westwood Elementary School in Russell Township was the Geauga County winner, and Pymatuning Valley Elementary School in Andover was the Ashtabula County winner.
Geauga County, OHGeauga County Maple Leaf

Community Meetings

Listed are public meetings and executive sessions in the county for the coming week, unless otherwise noted. To have a public meeting included in this section, fax information to 440-285-2015 or email editor@geaugamapleleaf.com no later than Monday noon. These meeting notices are NOT legal notices. These meeting may be held...
Geauga County, OHGeauga County Maple Leaf

Schools

Lake-Geauga United Head Start enrollment is now underway for fall classes in Lake and Geauga counties... Lake-Geauga United Head Start enrollment is now underway for fall classes in Lake and Geauga counties. Head Start prepares children ages 3-5 for free kindergarten through a fun, social, innovative program. Head Start also...
Geauga County, OHGeauga County Maple Leaf

Geauga Happenings

The Perennial Gardeners of Chesterland’s annual plant sale the day before Mother’s Day at Chester Town Hall, 13455 Chillicothe Road, features perennials, annuals, shrubs, herbs and lush hanging baskets... PGC Annual Plant Sale. The Perennial Gardeners of Chesterland’s annual plant sale the day before Mother’s Day at Chester Town Hall,...
Middlefield, OHGeauga County Maple Leaf

John Granny Memorialized on KSU Patio

When John Granny died suddenly last year, his family and the Kent State University – Geauga community were shattered. “I was honestly heartbroken,” said Amy Murfello, KSU-Geauga marketing and community engagement manager. “He was my boss, and he turned into my mentor and friend.” Because of the pandemic, his family and friends didn’t have an opportunity to hold a celebration of Granny’s life, Murfello said. “Ironically, he’d spent 30 years with Kent State and planned to retire in September,” she said. “It was very tragic and totally unexpected.” According to an obituary from Sly Family Funeral Home in Middlefield, Granny,...