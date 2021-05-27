Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Claremont, NC

Jump on Claremont’s rainy forecast today

Posted by 
Claremont (NC) Weather Channel
Claremont (NC) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CLAREMONT, NC) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Claremont Thursday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

mp.newsbreakapp.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Claremont (NC) Weather Channel

Claremont (NC) Weather Channel

Claremont, NC
107
Followers
480
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Claremont, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fun Time#The Sun#Fun Things#Claremont Thursday#Nws Data#Liftoff#Attractions#Today#Cloud#Grey#Inspiration#Stable Personal Finances
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Claremont, NCPosted by
Claremont (NC) Weather Channel

Get weather-ready — Claremont’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Claremont: Tuesday, May 18: Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 21: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Claremont, NCPosted by
Claremont (NC) Weather Channel

Claremont weather: 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Claremont: Tuesday, May 11: Mostly cloudy in the day; while chance rain showers during night; Wednesday, May 12: Rain showers likely in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 13: Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night; Friday, May 14: Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night;
Alexander County, NCweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Alexander, Burke Mountains, Caldwell Mountains, Catawba by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 03:16:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-13 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alexander; Burke Mountains; Caldwell Mountains; Catawba; Eastern McDowell; Greater Burke; Greater Caldwell; McDowell Mountains PATCHY DENSE FOG ACROSS THE NORTHERN NORTH CAROLINA FOOTHILLS THIS MORNING Light winds and lingering moisture near the surface are combining to permit patchy dense fog to develop across the northern foothills of western North Carolina. The fog may reduce visibility to one-quarter mile or less at times, particularly in low-lying areas and in locations along or near rivers and lakes. Allow extra travel time if driving this morning. Slow down, use low-beam headlights and fog lamps, and allow extra stopping distance. The fog should dissipate very quickly after sunrise.
Catawba County, NCweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Catawba, Iredell by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 17:36:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-10 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Gusty winds can blow down trees that are dead, or that have weakened root systems. Outdoor furniture and similar items can be tossed around if not anchored. Seek shelter indoors. Lookout Shoals Lake is in the path of this storm. Cloud to ground lightning and gusty winds will create dangerous boating conditions. Move to shore immediately. Target Area: Catawba; Iredell A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT NORTHEASTERN CATAWBA AND CENTRAL IREDELL COUNTIES UNTIL 800 PM EDT At 732 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles west of Statesville, or near Catawba, moving east at 20 mph. Locations to be impacted include Statesville, Troutman, Catawba, Lookout Shoals Lake, Lake Norman State Park, Mooresville, Lake Norman, Bandys, Scotts and Sherrills Ford. Wind gusts up to 45 mph and pea size hail will be possible in these areas.
Catawba County, NCHickory Daily Record

Needed rain also brings threat of hail, tornadoes to Hickory area

Scattered storms are expected to bring high winds and at least an inch of rain to Catawba County through Wednesday. “It’s going to be a stormy pattern through the next few days,” Scotty Powell, Carolina Weather Group meteorologist, said. “We are going to see waves of showers and thunderstorms move though the area.”