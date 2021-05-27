Cancel
Connelly Springs, NC

Thursday rain in Connelly Springs: Ideas to make the most of it

Posted by 
Connelly Springs (NC) Weather Channel
Connelly Springs (NC) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CONNELLY SPRINGS, NC) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Connelly Springs Thursday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Connelly Springs (NC) Weather Channel

Connelly Springs (NC) Weather Channel

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

Connelly Springs, NC Posted by
Connelly Springs (NC) Weather Channel

Connelly Springs Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Connelly Springs: Monday, May 31: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Tuesday, June 1: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, June 2: Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Thursday, June 3: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night;
Connelly Springs, NC Posted by
Connelly Springs (NC) Weather Channel

Sun forecast for Connelly Springs — 3 ways to hit it head-on

(CONNELLY SPRINGS, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Connelly Springs. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Connelly Springs, NC Posted by
Connelly Springs (NC) Weather Channel

Get weather-ready — Connelly Springs’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Connelly Springs: Tuesday, May 18: Cloudy then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then patchy fog during night; Wednesday, May 19: Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 21: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Connelly Springs, NC Posted by
Connelly Springs (NC) Weather Channel

Take advantage of Saturday sun in Connelly Springs

(CONNELLY SPRINGS, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Connelly Springs. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Morganton, NCMorganton News Herald

GALLERY: Throwback Thursday - 1991

This week's Throwback Thursday gallery takes readers back in time to 1991. This weekly gallery is a collection of photos from News Herald archives housed at the History Museum of Burke County, located at 201 W. Meeting St. in downtown Morganton.
Alexander County, NCweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Alexander, Burke Mountains, Caldwell Mountains, Catawba by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 03:16:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-13 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alexander; Burke Mountains; Caldwell Mountains; Catawba; Eastern McDowell; Greater Burke; Greater Caldwell; McDowell Mountains PATCHY DENSE FOG ACROSS THE NORTHERN NORTH CAROLINA FOOTHILLS THIS MORNING Light winds and lingering moisture near the surface are combining to permit patchy dense fog to develop across the northern foothills of western North Carolina. The fog may reduce visibility to one-quarter mile or less at times, particularly in low-lying areas and in locations along or near rivers and lakes. Allow extra travel time if driving this morning. Slow down, use low-beam headlights and fog lamps, and allow extra stopping distance. The fog should dissipate very quickly after sunrise.
Connelly Springs, NC Posted by
Connelly Springs (NC) Weather Channel

Connelly Springs’s 4-day weather outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Connelly Springs: Thursday, May 6: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance light rain during night;Friday, May 7: Slight chance light rain then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;Saturday, May 8: Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night;Sunday, May 9: Mostly sunny in the day; while chance rain showers during night;
Burke County, NCMorganton News Herald

Be on the lookout for bagworms

Bagworms hatch in early May and once this happens, trees and shrubs can suffer as these small, voracious worms eat foliage and needles while they build a bag around themselves during the process. They aren’t easy to see, and most folks don’t even realize they have a problem until it’s too late. Foliage becomes sparse and shrubs are stripped of their needles. Many small pinecones suddenly appear, hanging on plants that don’t even have pinecones. But it isn’t a pinecone, it’s a bagworm that has spent the summer building a protective bag around itself that pesticides can’t penetrate.
Burke County, NCweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Catawba, Cleveland, Greater Burke, Greater Rutherford by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 05:52:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-03 06:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Gusty winds can blow down trees that are dead, or that have weakened root systems. Outdoor furniture and similar items can be tossed around if not anchored. Seek shelter indoors. Doppler radar indicates weak rotation with this storm. Spin-up of a very brief, weak tornado cannot be ruled out. Be prepared to take immediate action if a tornado is sighted or a Tornado Warning is issued. Target Area: Catawba; Cleveland; Greater Burke; Greater Rutherford A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT SOUTHWESTERN CATAWBA NORTHEASTERN RUTHERFORD...NORTHWESTERN CLEVELAND AND SOUTHEASTERN BURKE COUNTIES UNTIL 615 AM EDT At 552 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles south of Morganton, or near South Mountains State Park, moving northeast at 25 mph. Locations to be impacted include Morganton, Longview, Valdese, Icard, Drexel, Hildebran, Connelly Springs, Rutherford College, Lake Rhodhiss and Hickory Regional Airport. Wind gusts up to 45 mph will be possible in these areas.