Thursday rain in Connelly Springs: Ideas to make the most of it

Effective: 2021-05-03 05:52:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-03 06:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Gusty winds can blow down trees that are dead, or that have weakened root systems. Outdoor furniture and similar items can be tossed around if not anchored. Seek shelter indoors. Doppler radar indicates weak rotation with this storm. Spin-up of a very brief, weak tornado cannot be ruled out. Be prepared to take immediate action if a tornado is sighted or a Tornado Warning is issued. Target Area: Catawba; Cleveland; Greater Burke; Greater Rutherford A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT SOUTHWESTERN CATAWBA NORTHEASTERN RUTHERFORD...NORTHWESTERN CLEVELAND AND SOUTHEASTERN BURKE COUNTIES UNTIL 615 AM EDT At 552 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles south of Morganton, or near South Mountains State Park, moving northeast at 25 mph. Locations to be impacted include Morganton, Longview, Valdese, Icard, Drexel, Hildebran, Connelly Springs, Rutherford College, Lake Rhodhiss and Hickory Regional Airport. Wind gusts up to 45 mph will be possible in these areas.