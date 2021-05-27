Daily Weather Forecast For Ashland City

Effective: 2021-05-06 16:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-06 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cheatham; Robertson; Sumner The National Weather Service in Nashville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Sumner County in Middle Tennessee Northeastern Cheatham County in Middle Tennessee Robertson County in Middle Tennessee * Until 530 PM CDT. * At 456 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 10 miles southeast of Russellville to near Springfield to near Coopertown, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Gallatin, Springfield, Hendersonville, Goodlettsville, White House, Millersville, Greenbrier, Coopertown, Westmoreland, Ridgetop, Cross Plains, Portland, Pleasant View, Orlinda, Mitchellville, Bethpage, Oak Grove, Cottontown and Black Jack. This includes the following highways Interstate 65 between mile markers 99 and 121. Interstate 24 between mile markers 23 and 28. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH