Daily Weather Forecast For Ashland City

Effective: 2021-05-09 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Cheatham; Davidson; Williamson SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN DAVIDSON NORTHWESTERN WILLIAMSON AND SOUTHEASTERN CHEATHAM COUNTIES UNTIL 645 PM CDT At 609 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Kingston Springs, or 11 miles south of Ashland City, moving east at 45 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Nashville, Brentwood, Forest Hills, Oak Hill, Belle Meade, Kingston Springs, Pegram, Bellevue, Berry Hill and Bells Bend. This includes the following highways Interstate 40 between mile markers 183 and 214. Interstate 65 between mile markers 73 and 90. Interstate 24 between mile markers 44 and 55.