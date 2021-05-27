Cancel
Ashland City, TN

Daily Weather Forecast For Ashland City

Ashland City (TN) Weather Channel
Ashland City (TN) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Here's the forecast for the next four days in Ashland City: Thursday, May 27: Areas of fog then partly sunny in the day; while slight chance rain showers then showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Friday, May 28: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 29: Mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 30: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;

Ashland City (TN) Weather Channel

Ashland City (TN) Weather Channel

Ashland City, TN
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

Ashland City, TN
Ashland City, TN
Ashland City (TN) Weather Channel

Get weather-ready — Ashland City’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Ashland City: Monday, May 17: Mostly cloudy in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night; Tuesday, May 18: Chance rain showers then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Cheatham County, TNweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cheatham, Davidson, Williamson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Cheatham; Davidson; Williamson SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN DAVIDSON NORTHWESTERN WILLIAMSON AND SOUTHEASTERN CHEATHAM COUNTIES UNTIL 645 PM CDT At 609 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Kingston Springs, or 11 miles south of Ashland City, moving east at 45 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Nashville, Brentwood, Forest Hills, Oak Hill, Belle Meade, Kingston Springs, Pegram, Bellevue, Berry Hill and Bells Bend. This includes the following highways Interstate 40 between mile markers 183 and 214. Interstate 65 between mile markers 73 and 90. Interstate 24 between mile markers 44 and 55.
Cheatham County, TNweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cheatham, Dickson, Hickman, Williamson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-06 17:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-06 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cheatham; Dickson; Hickman; Williamson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM CDT FOR DICKSON...SOUTHEASTERN MONTGOMERY...NORTHWESTERN WILLIAMSON CHEATHAM...HICKMAN AND SOUTHWESTERN ROBERTSON COUNTIES At 459 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles west of Coopertown to near Burns to 10 miles west of Centerville, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Dickson, Ashland City, Centerville, Coopertown, White Bluff, Kingston Springs, Pegram, Burns, Fairview, Pleasant View, Charlotte, Bon Aqua, Cheatham Dam, Primm Springs, Lyles, Pinewood and Nunnelly. This includes the following highways Interstate 40 between mile markers 160 and 191. Interstate 24 between mile markers 21 and 31. Interstate 840 between mile markers 1 and 11. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Cheatham County, TNweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cheatham, Dickson, Houston, Montgomery, Robertson, Stewart by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-06 16:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-06 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cheatham; Dickson; Houston; Montgomery; Robertson; Stewart The National Weather Service in Nashville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Dickson County in Middle Tennessee Montgomery County in Middle Tennessee Southeastern Stewart County in Middle Tennessee Northern Cheatham County in Middle Tennessee Northeastern Houston County in Middle Tennessee Western Robertson County in Middle Tennessee * Until 500 PM CDT. * At 427 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Elkton to 6 miles north of McEwen, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Springfield, Ashland City, Erin, Clarksville, Coopertown, Guthrie, Tennessee Ridge, Pleasant View, Adams, Vanleer, Cedar Hill, Cumberland City, Slayden, Cheatham Dam, Palmyra, Woodlawn and Cunningham. This includes Interstate 24 between mile markers 1 and 28. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Cheatham County, TNweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cheatham, Dickson, Montgomery, Robertson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-06 16:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-06 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cheatham; Dickson; Montgomery; Robertson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN DICKSON...EASTERN MONTGOMERY...NORTHERN CHEATHAM AND WESTERN ROBERTSON COUNTIES At 447 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 10 miles east of Guthrie to 9 miles northwest of Dickson, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Springfield, Ashland City, Clarksville, Coopertown, Pleasant View, Adams, Vanleer, Cedar Hill, Slayden, Cheatham Dam and Cunningham. This includes Interstate 24 between mile markers 5 and 28. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Cheatham County, TNweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cheatham, Dickson, Houston, Humphreys, Montgomery, Stewart by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-06 15:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-06 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cheatham; Dickson; Houston; Humphreys; Montgomery; Stewart SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR DICKSON...SOUTHWESTERN MONTGOMERY...SOUTHEASTERN STEWART...NORTHWESTERN CHEATHAM...HOUSTON AND HUMPHREYS COUNTIES UNTIL 500 PM CDT At 417 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Tennessee Ridge to near New Johnsonville. Movement was east at 30 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Dickson, Waverly, Camden, Erin, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Tennessee Ridge, Hurricane Mills, Charlotte, Vanleer, Cumberland City, Slayden and Cheatham Dam. This includes Interstate 40 between mile markers 138 and 148, between mile markers 159 and 160, and between mile markers 164 and 165.
Cheatham County, TNweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cheatham, Robertson, Sumner by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-06 16:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-06 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cheatham; Robertson; Sumner The National Weather Service in Nashville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Sumner County in Middle Tennessee Northeastern Cheatham County in Middle Tennessee Robertson County in Middle Tennessee * Until 530 PM CDT. * At 456 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 10 miles southeast of Russellville to near Springfield to near Coopertown, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Gallatin, Springfield, Hendersonville, Goodlettsville, White House, Millersville, Greenbrier, Coopertown, Westmoreland, Ridgetop, Cross Plains, Portland, Pleasant View, Orlinda, Mitchellville, Bethpage, Oak Grove, Cottontown and Black Jack. This includes the following highways Interstate 65 between mile markers 99 and 121. Interstate 24 between mile markers 23 and 28. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Cheatham County, TNweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cheatham by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 05:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cheatham A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 AM CDT FOR DICKSON...SOUTHEASTERN CHEATHAM...NORTHERN PERRY...SOUTHERN HUMPHREYS AND CENTRAL HICKMAN COUNTIES At 528 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Cumberland Furnace to Lobelville, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Dickson, Ashland City, Centerville, White Bluff, Kingston Springs, McEwen, Burns, Hurricane Mills, Charlotte, Lobelville, Vanleer, Bon Aqua, Lyles, Bucksnort, Pinewood, Nunnelly and I-40 Near The Tennessee River. This includes the following highways Interstate 40 between mile markers 136 and 180. Interstate 840 between mile markers 1 and 3. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Cheatham County, TNweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cheatham, Dickson, Hickman, Humphreys, Perry by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 05:29:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cheatham; Dickson; Hickman; Humphreys; Perry A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 AM CDT FOR DICKSON...SOUTHEASTERN CHEATHAM...NORTHERN PERRY...SOUTHERN HUMPHREYS AND CENTRAL HICKMAN COUNTIES At 528 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Cumberland Furnace to Lobelville, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Dickson, Ashland City, Centerville, White Bluff, Kingston Springs, McEwen, Burns, Hurricane Mills, Charlotte, Lobelville, Vanleer, Bon Aqua, Lyles, Bucksnort, Pinewood, Nunnelly and I-40 Near The Tennessee River. This includes the following highways Interstate 40 between mile markers 136 and 180. Interstate 840 between mile markers 1 and 3. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH