Davis, CA

Is the City Moving Fast Enough on Police Reform?

By David Greenwald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavis, CA – The city council on Tuesday heard the first presentation of the proposed budget. One of the big areas of concern was whether the city council was moving forward on efforts to reimagine policing. To address that issue, City Manager Mike Webb laid out a series of changes included in the budget as the result of the April 6 council meeting; however, public safety activists pointed out that under Webb’s proposals the police budget was increasing, and bottom-line the city was not moving nearly fast enough with any reimagining.

