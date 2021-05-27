Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Franklin, VA

Weather Forecast For Franklin

Posted by 
Franklin (VA) Weather Channel
Franklin (VA) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Franklin: Thursday, May 27: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 28: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Saturday, May 29: Rain showers likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Sunday, May 30: Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night;

mp.newsbreakapp.com
Franklin (VA) Weather Channel

Franklin (VA) Weather Channel

Franklin, VA
155
Followers
481
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Franklin, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Thunderstorms#Newsbreak#Chance Rain Showers#Rain#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Franklin, VAPosted by
Franklin (VA) Weather Channel

Get weather-ready — Franklin’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Franklin: Monday, May 17: Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 18: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Franklin, VAPosted by
Franklin (VA) Weather Channel

Franklin is in for a sunny Sunday — jump on it!

(FRANKLIN, VA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Franklin. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!