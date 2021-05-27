Weather Forecast For Jasper

Effective: 2021-05-04 13:03:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 13:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Peachtree City. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Cherokee; Dawson; Gilmer; Pickens A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM EDT FOR NORTHERN CHEROKEE...SOUTHERN GILMER...WESTERN DAWSON AND PICKENS COUNTIES At 103 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Jasper, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Jasper, Ball Ground, Nelson, Waleska, Talking Rock, Sequoyah Lake, Marblehill, Fausett Lake, Salacoa Valley, Blaine, Lake Tamarack, Hollis Lathem Reservoir, Talmadge, Tate, Reavis Mountain and Hinton. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH