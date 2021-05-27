Cancel
Jasper, GA

Weather Forecast For Jasper

Jasper (GA) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Jasper: Thursday, May 27: Mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 28: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Saturday, May 29: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 30: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night;

Jasper, GA
Jasper, GA
Get weather-ready — Jasper’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Jasper: Thursday, May 6: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;Friday, May 7: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;Saturday, May 8: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night;Sunday, May 9: Mostly sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night;
Cherokee County, GAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cherokee, Dawson, Gilmer, Pickens by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 10:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cherokee; Dawson; Gilmer; Pickens THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHERN CHEROKEE...SOUTHERN GILMER...WESTERN DAWSON AND PICKENS COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 115 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 500 PM EDT for north central and northwestern Georgia. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Peachtree City.
Cherokee County, GAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cherokee, Dawson, Gilmer, Pickens by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 13:03:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 13:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Peachtree City. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Cherokee; Dawson; Gilmer; Pickens A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM EDT FOR NORTHERN CHEROKEE...SOUTHERN GILMER...WESTERN DAWSON AND PICKENS COUNTIES At 103 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Jasper, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Jasper, Ball Ground, Nelson, Waleska, Talking Rock, Sequoyah Lake, Marblehill, Fausett Lake, Salacoa Valley, Blaine, Lake Tamarack, Hollis Lathem Reservoir, Talmadge, Tate, Reavis Mountain and Hinton. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Bartow County, GAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bartow, Cherokee, Pickens by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 17:40:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-03 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bartow; Cherokee; Pickens SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN CHEROKEE...NORTHEASTERN BARTOW AND WESTERN PICKENS COUNTIES UNTIL 800 PM EDT At 727 PM EDT...a strong thunderstorm was over White, or 9 miles northeast of Cartersville...moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...40 to 50 mph wind...up to penny sized hail...frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light...unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Some locations in the path of this storm include Canton, Cartersville, Ball Ground, White, Waleska, Lake Arrowhead, Salacoa Valley, Pine Log, Blaine, Talmadge, Funkhouser and Hinton. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...50MPH
Bartow County, GAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bartow, Floyd, Gilmer, Gordon, Murray, Pickens, Polk by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 03:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bartow; Floyd; Gilmer; Gordon; Murray; Pickens; Polk SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR GILMER...WESTERN POLK...GORDON NORTHERN BARTOW...NORTHWESTERN PICKENS...SOUTHERN MURRAY AND FLOYD COUNTIES UNTIL 100 PM EDT At 1229 PM EDT...a line of strong thunderstorms was along a line extending from near Tails Creek to Forney...and moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...40 to 50 mph wind and enhanced risk for downed trees. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light...unsecured objects is expected. Trees can also down more easily with already wet soil from previous rainfall. Some locations in the path of these storms include Rome, Calhoun, Cedartown, Ellijay, Adairsville, Cave Spring, Kingston, East Ellijay, Resaca, Plainville, Talking Rock, Shannon, Cassville, Fairmount, Ranger, Pinson, Esom Hill, Redbud, Folsom and Cartecay. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. WIND...50MPH