Bridgeville, DE

Sun forecast for Bridgeville — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Bridgeville (DE) Weather Channel
Cover picture for the article(BRIDGEVILLE, DE) A sunny Thursday is here for Bridgeville, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Bridgeville, DE
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

Get weather-ready — Bridgeville’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Bridgeville: Wednesday, May 5: Chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance rain showers then mostly clear during night;Thursday, May 6: Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night;Friday, May 7: Chance Rain Showers;Saturday, May 8: Chance rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Sussex, Kent by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 16:33:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-08 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Inland Sussex; Kent A SHOWER WILL AFFECT WESTERN SUSSEX...SOUTHWESTERN KENT AND SOUTHEASTERN CAROLINE COUNTIES At 433 PM EDT, a shower was located over Smithville, or 12 miles northeast of Hurlock, moving east at 35 mph. Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with this shower. Locations impacted include Georgetown, Seaford, Laurel, Federalsburg, Milton, Bridgeville, Delmar, Ellendale, Smithville, Agner, Sycamore, Andrewsville, Blades, Greenwood, Bethel and Farmington. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Delaware Beaches by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 16:33:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-08 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Delaware Beaches A SHOWER WILL AFFECT NORTHEASTERN SUSSEX COUNTY At 414 PM EDT, a shower was located near Milton, or 11 miles north of Georgetown, moving southeast at 25 mph. Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with this shower. Locations impacted include Milford, Lewes, Milton, Ellendale, Henlopen Acres and Cape Henlopen State Park. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.