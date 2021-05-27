Sun forecast for Bridgeville — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Effective: 2021-05-08 16:33:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-08 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Inland Sussex; Kent A SHOWER WILL AFFECT WESTERN SUSSEX...SOUTHWESTERN KENT AND SOUTHEASTERN CAROLINE COUNTIES At 433 PM EDT, a shower was located over Smithville, or 12 miles northeast of Hurlock, moving east at 35 mph. Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with this shower. Locations impacted include Georgetown, Seaford, Laurel, Federalsburg, Milton, Bridgeville, Delmar, Ellendale, Smithville, Agner, Sycamore, Andrewsville, Blades, Greenwood, Bethel and Farmington. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.