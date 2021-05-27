Sun forecast for Bridgeville — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Bridgeville: Wednesday, May 5: Chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance rain showers then mostly clear during night;Thursday, May 6: Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night;Friday, May 7: Chance Rain Showers;Saturday, May 8: Chance rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;