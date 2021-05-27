Cancel
Groveland, FL

4-Day Weather Forecast For Groveland

Groveland (FL) Weather Channel
Groveland (FL) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Groveland: Thursday, May 27: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 28: Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 29: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 30: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night;

Groveland, FL
Groveland, FL
Groveland (FL) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Wednesday — tackle it with these activities

(GROVELAND, FL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Groveland. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Groveland, FL
Groveland (FL) Weather Channel

Get weather-ready — Groveland’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Groveland: Tuesday, May 18: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Wednesday, May 19: Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 21: Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly clear during night;
Groveland, FL
Groveland (FL) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Tuesday — tackle it with these activities

(GROVELAND, FL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Groveland. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Lake County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Lake County, Seminole by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 15:27:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-12 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Northern Lake County; Seminole SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN SEMINOLE...CENTRAL LAKE AND NORTHWESTERN ORANGE COUNTIES UNTIL 345 PM EDT At 252 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Howey-In-the-hills, moving northeast at 20 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Apopka, Altamonte Springs, Ocoee, Eustis and Tavares.
Lake County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Orange, Osceola, Southern Lake County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 15:27:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-12 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Orange; Osceola; Southern Lake County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHERN LAKE...SOUTHWESTERN ORANGE AND NORTHWESTERN OSCEOLA COUNTIES UNTIL 400 PM EDT At 325 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Four Corners, or 8 miles west of Celebration, moving east at 20 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Kissimmee, Ocoee, Winter Garden, Windermere and Bay Lake.
Lake County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Volusia, Inland Volusia, Northern Lake County, Orange by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-06 13:20:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-06 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Coastal Volusia; Inland Volusia; Northern Lake County; Orange; Seminole; Southern Lake County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN SEMINOLE...CENTRAL LAKE...NORTHWESTERN ORANGE AND CENTRAL VOLUSIA COUNTIES UNTIL 215 PM EDT At 126 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles northeast of Osteen, or 8 miles east of Deltona, moving east at 35 mph. Pea size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Additional strong storms will move eastward through northern Lake, Seminole and Volusia counties. Locations impacted include Deltona, Port Orange, Sanford, Apopka and DeLand.