Keaau, HI

Keaau Daily Weather Forecast

Keaau (HI) Weather Channel
Keaau (HI) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Keaau: Thursday, May 27: Scattered Rain Showers; Friday, May 28: Scattered Rain Showers; Saturday, May 29: Isolated Rain Showers; Sunday, May 30: Isolated rain showers in the day; while scattered rain showers during night;

Get weather-ready — Keaau’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Keaau: Thursday, May 13: Scattered rain showers in the day; while rain showers likely during night; Friday, May 14: Rain Showers Likely; Saturday, May 15: Rain showers likely in the day; while chance rain showers during night; Sunday, May 16: Chance Rain Showers;
Hawaii County, HIweather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Big Island Summit by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-06 18:00:00 Expires: 2021-05-08 06:00:00 Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow or ice accumulations that may impact the summits. Anyone planning travel to the summits, including hikers and campers, should monitor the latest forecasts and consider postponing their trip until improved weather returns. Target Area: Big Island Summit WINTER STORM WATCH FOR BIG ISLAND SUMMITS ABOVE 12000 FEET .Deep tropical moisture lifting northward into the area combined with freezing temperatures and increasing instability associated with an upper low could lead to periods of heavy snow at the summits tonight through Friday night. Conditions should begin to improve over the weekend. WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 inches or more are possible. * WHERE...Big Island Summits above 12000 feet. * WHEN...From this evening through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Heavier bursts of snow could be accompanied by gusty winds, low visibility in clouds, and cloud to ground lightning.