Keaau Daily Weather Forecast

Effective: 2021-05-06 18:00:00 Expires: 2021-05-08 06:00:00 Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow or ice accumulations that may impact the summits. Anyone planning travel to the summits, including hikers and campers, should monitor the latest forecasts and consider postponing their trip until improved weather returns. Target Area: Big Island Summit WINTER STORM WATCH FOR BIG ISLAND SUMMITS ABOVE 12000 FEET .Deep tropical moisture lifting northward into the area combined with freezing temperatures and increasing instability associated with an upper low could lead to periods of heavy snow at the summits tonight through Friday night. Conditions should begin to improve over the weekend. WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 inches or more are possible. * WHERE...Big Island Summits above 12000 feet. * WHEN...From this evening through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Heavier bursts of snow could be accompanied by gusty winds, low visibility in clouds, and cloud to ground lightning.