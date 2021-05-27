Cancel
Quinlan, TX

Quinlan Daily Weather Forecast

Quinlan (TX) Weather Channel

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Quinlan: Thursday, May 27: Partly sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Friday, May 28: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Saturday, May 29: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 30: Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night;

mp.newsbreakapp.com




Quinlan, TX
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

Quinlan, TX
Quinlan, TX
Quinlan (TX) Weather Channel

Get weather-ready — Quinlan’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Quinlan: Tuesday, May 18: Showers And Thunderstorms; Wednesday, May 19: Showers And Thunderstorms; Thursday, May 20: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night; Friday, May 21: Chance showers and thunderstorms then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night;
Hunt County, TXweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Hunt, Kaufman, Rockwall by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 08:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 21:24:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Target Area: Hunt; Kaufman; Rockwall The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas South Fork Sabine River Near Quinlan affecting Kaufman, Hunt and Rockwall Counties. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/fwd. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late tomorrow evening The Flood Warning continues for the South Fork Sabine River Near Quinlan. * Until Tuesday evening. * At 8:45 AM CDT Monday the stage was 13.8 feet. * Flood stage is 15.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this morning to a crest of 15.9 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late tomorrow morning. Additional heavy rainfall may result in renewed flooding later this week however. * Impact...At 15.0 feet, Minor out of bank flooding will occur.
Hunt County, TXweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Hunt by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 15:29:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 16:17:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Target Area: Hunt The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Cowleech Fork Sabine River At Greenville affecting Hunt County. South Fork Sabine River Near Quinlan affecting Kaufman, Hunt and Rockwall Counties. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/fwd. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Wednesday afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Cowleech Fork Sabine River At Greenville. * Until Wednesday afternoon. * At 2:45 PM CDT Monday the stage was 16.1 feet. * Flood stage is 14.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.4 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Wednesday morning. Additional heavy rainfall may result in renewed flooding later this week. * Impact...At 17.0 feet, Moderate out of bank flooding will occur. A few rural roads closures will be needed along the river reach. Moderate flooding will occur along the river through Greenville.
smcorridornews.com

Strong to severe weather heading into the Texas Hill Country

The National Weather Service Austin and San Antonio TX are forecasting a hazardous weather outlook is for South-Central Texas in the following counties;. Llano – Burnet – Williamson – Val Verde – Edwards – Real – Kerr – Bandera – Gillespie – Kendall – Blanco – Hays – Travis – Bastrop – Lee – Kinney – Uvalde – Medina – Bexar – Comal – Guadalupe – Caldwell – Fayette – Maverick – Zavala – Frio – Atascosa – Wilson – Karnes – Gonzales – De Witt – Lavaca – Dimmit.
Hunt County, TXGreenville Herald-Banner

Flood warnings, watch issued for Hunt County, area

Hunt County is included in Flood Warnings through Wednesday evening for the Cowleech and South Forks of the Sabine River, and a Flash Flood Watch starting at noon today through Wednesday morning. Majors Field, the city of Greenville municipal airport, recorded 3.56 inches of precipitation overnight. The National Weather Service...
Hunt County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hunt, Kaufman, Rockwall, Van Zandt by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 19:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. These storms may intensify, so closely monitor for additional information or possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Hunt; Kaufman; Rockwall; Van Zandt SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN ROCKWALL SOUTHWESTERN HUNT...NORTHERN KAUFMAN AND NORTHWESTERN VAN ZANDT COUNTIES UNTIL 1215 AM CDT At 1131 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Terrell, moving east at 25 mph. Another strong storm was located near Quinlan and will move northeast at 25 to 30 mph. Nickel size hail will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Terrell, Kaufman, Wills Point, Crandall, West Tawakoni, Talty, Edgewood, Quinlan, Hawk Cove, Lake Tawakoni State Park, McLendon-Chisholm, Post Oak Bend City, Oak Ridge and Lawrence.
Collin County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Collin, Hunt by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 22:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection stay inside a sturdy structure and keep away from windows. This storm is producing half dollar size hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Heavy rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Collin; Hunt A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN HUNT AND SOUTHEASTERN COLLIN COUNTIES At 1020 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Farmersville, or 8 miles east of Wylie, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters reported half dollar size hail in Lavon at 10:10 PM. Radar continues to indicate the threat for hail close to the size of half dollars. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is possible. Locations impacted include Wylie, Greenville, Royse City, Princeton, Farmersville, Wolfe City, Caddo Mills, Celeste, Lavon, Nevada, Josephine and Neylandville. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...<50MPH
Hunt County, TXPosted by
The Herald-Banner

Hunt County took big pounding in latest storms

Hunt County had a chance to dry out just a bit Wednesday, after two days of showers and thunderstorms drenched the area. A Flood Warning remained in place through early Thursday morning for the Cowleech and South Forks of the Sabine River, but additional precipitation was not expected … until the next rain cycle arrives this weekend.
Delta County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Delta, Hopkins, Hunt by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 11:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection get inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Delta; Hopkins; Hunt The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Hunt County in north central Texas Northwestern Hopkins County in north central Texas Southwestern Delta County in north central Texas * Until noon CDT. * At 1114 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Wolfe City, or 9 miles northwest of Commerce, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is possible. * Locations impacted include Commerce, Cooper, Wolfe City, Cooper Lake Park Doctors Creek, Cooper Lake Park South Sulphur and Tira. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...<50MPH
Collin County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Collin, Fannin, Grayson, Hunt by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 15:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so closely monitor for additional information or possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Collin; Fannin; Grayson; Hunt SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN HUNT...NORTHEASTERN COLLIN...SOUTHEASTERN GRAYSON AND SOUTHERN FANNIN COUNTIES UNTIL 1015 PM CDT At 929 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Anna, or 14 miles northeast of McKinney, moving northeast at 45 mph. Nickel size hail will be possible with this storm.
Collin County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Collin, Fannin, Grayson, Hunt by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 10:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm has a history of producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows! Target Area: Collin; Fannin; Grayson; Hunt The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Hunt County in north central Texas Northeastern Collin County in north central Texas Southeastern Grayson County in north central Texas Fannin County in north central Texas * Until 1100 AM CDT. * At 1006 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Sherman, moving southeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Emergency management. At 1004 AM, emergency management reported ping pong ball size hail near Sadler. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Sherman, Bonham, Howe, Leonard, Honey Grove, Whitewright, Wolfe City, Bells, Tom Bean, Savoy, Celeste, Ector, Dodd City, Bailey, Knollwood, Ravenna, Dorchester, Bonham State Park, Southmayd and Trenton. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH