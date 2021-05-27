Quinlan Daily Weather Forecast

Effective: 2021-05-10 10:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm has a history of producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows! Target Area: Collin; Fannin; Grayson; Hunt The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Hunt County in north central Texas Northeastern Collin County in north central Texas Southeastern Grayson County in north central Texas Fannin County in north central Texas * Until 1100 AM CDT. * At 1006 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Sherman, moving southeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Emergency management. At 1004 AM, emergency management reported ping pong ball size hail near Sadler. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Sherman, Bonham, Howe, Leonard, Honey Grove, Whitewright, Wolfe City, Bells, Tom Bean, Savoy, Celeste, Ector, Dodd City, Bailey, Knollwood, Ravenna, Dorchester, Bonham State Park, Southmayd and Trenton. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH