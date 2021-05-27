Quinlan Daily Weather Forecast

Effective: 2021-05-17 15:29:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 16:17:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Target Area: Hunt The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Cowleech Fork Sabine River At Greenville affecting Hunt County. South Fork Sabine River Near Quinlan affecting Kaufman, Hunt and Rockwall Counties. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/fwd. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Wednesday afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Cowleech Fork Sabine River At Greenville. * Until Wednesday afternoon. * At 2:45 PM CDT Monday the stage was 16.1 feet. * Flood stage is 14.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.4 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Wednesday morning. Additional heavy rainfall may result in renewed flooding later this week. * Impact...At 17.0 feet, Moderate out of bank flooding will occur. A few rural roads closures will be needed along the river reach. Moderate flooding will occur along the river through Greenville.