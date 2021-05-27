Cancel
Hemingway, SC

Hemingway Daily Weather Forecast

Hemingway (SC) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Hemingway: Thursday, May 27: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 28: Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Sunday, May 30: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms;

Hemingway (SC) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Tuesday — tackle it with these activities

(HEMINGWAY, SC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Hemingway. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Hemingway (SC) Weather Channel

Sunday has sun for Hemingway — 3 ways to make the most of it

(HEMINGWAY, SC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Hemingway. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Hemingway (SC) Weather Channel

Get weather-ready — Hemingway’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Hemingway: Saturday, May 15: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Sunday, May 16: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Monday, May 17: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 18: Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night;
Hemingway (SC) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Monday — tackle it with these activities

(HEMINGWAY, SC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Hemingway. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Williamsburg County, SCweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Williamsburg by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 19:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Williamsburg THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN FLORENCE AND NORTHWESTERN WILLIAMSBURG COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 745 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire, but has been reissued east of the originally warned area. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for northeastern South Carolina. Remember, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning still remains in effect for northeastern Williamsburg County.
Florence County, SCweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Florence, Williamsburg by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 19:04:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Florence; Williamsburg The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Florence County in northeastern South Carolina Northwestern Williamsburg County in northeastern South Carolina * Until 745 PM EDT. * At 704 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles east of Manning, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Lake City, Kingstree, Salters, Hebron, Cades, Scranton, Coward, Lane, Greeleyville, Central Crossroads, Lake City Community Hospital and Williamsburg Regional Hospital. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Georgetown County, SCweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Georgetown, Inland Georgetown, Williamsburg by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 20:13:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Thunderstorms can pose a variety of threats including gusty winds, small hail, cloud to ground lightning, and localized flooding. It is recommended that you remain indoors until the storm passes. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Coastal Georgetown; Inland Georgetown; Williamsburg SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT FOR NORTHERN GEORGETOWN AND SOUTHEASTERN WILLIAMSBURG COUNTIES UNTIL 900 PM EDT At 816 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Warsaw, or 17 miles northwest of Georgetown, moving east at 35 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Andrews, Plantersville, Rhems, Trio, Warsaw, Yauhannah, Earle, Oatland and Morrisville.