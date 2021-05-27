4-Day Weather Forecast For Barnwell

Effective: 2021-05-03 15:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-03 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify. Monitor NOAA Weather Radio, local radio and television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A tornado watch is in effect. Thunderstorms can produce tornadoes suddenly, sometimes with little or no warning. Be alert for rapidly changing weather conditions and be ready to act quickly if severe weather is observed or a warning is issued. Target Area: Barnwell Strong Thunderstorms Will Impact Portions of east central Burke and southwestern Barnwell Counties Until 545 PM EDT. At 519 PM EDT...National Weather Service doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm over Alexander, or 8 miles southeast of Waynesboro, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...strong winds 45 to 55 mph and up to nickel sized hail. IMPACT...expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to plants, trees and crops is possible. Damage to windshields is unlikely. Some locations in the path of this storm include Plant Vogtle, Sardis, Alexander and Girard.