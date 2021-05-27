4-Day Weather Forecast For Barnwell

Effective: 2021-05-04 17:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection seek shelter inside a sturdy building and stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways or walk through high water. Target Area: Aiken; Barnwell; Lexington; Orangeburg The National Weather Service in Columbia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Burke County in east central Georgia Richmond County in east central Georgia Barnwell County in central South Carolina Southern Lexington County in central South Carolina Aiken County in central South Carolina Northwestern Orangeburg County in central South Carolina * Until 630 PM EDT. * At 529 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles southwest of Red Bank to near Hephzibah, moving southeast at 25 mph. Additional isolated severe thunderstorms were also located ahead of this line. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Aiken, North Augusta, Waynesboro, Fort Gordon, Augusta, Clearwater, Savannah River Site, Aiken Mall, Plant Vogtle, Belvedere, Red Bank, Hephzibah, Williston, Blackville, New Ellenton, Jackson, Glendale, South Augusta, Summerville and Augusta Mall. This includes the following highways Interstate 20 in South Carolina between mile markers 3 and 50. Interstate 520 in Georgia between mile markers 2 and 15. Interstate 520 in South Carolina between mile markers 16 and 23. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH