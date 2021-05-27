Cancel
Hawley Bill Requiring Biden to Declassify Intelligence Related to Origin of COVID Passes Senate

By Sarah Myers
ksgf.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Senate unanimously passed Missouri Senator Josh Hawley’s bill to require the Biden administration to declassify intelligence related to any potential links between the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) and the origins of the Covid pandemic. The bill is cosponsored by Indiana Senator Mike Braun. In March 2020, Senator...

www.ksgf.com
