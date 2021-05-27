Cancel
Video Games

Battlefield 6 Reveal Trailer Reportedly Leaks Online In Low Quality

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Battlefield 6 reveal trailer has been leaking all over the shop the last few weeks, and now it appears that a low quality version of the full video has appeared online. However, Tom Henderson, who has leaked a number of Battlefield 6 details in the past few months, and said that we’ll be getting a different version of the leaked trailer, which can be seen below. And we should stress again that it’s very low quality, and also partially obscured by the LOL guy emoji.

Video Gameswegotthiscovered.com

Grand Theft Auto 6’s Map Reportedly Leaked Online

Grand Theft Auto 6 fans have renewed hope yet again that Rockstar is on the cusp of announcing the long-awaited sequel. The merry-go-round of will they/won’t they has been ongoing for the better part of five years at this point and despite a number of supposed leaks claiming that the developer is gearing up for a big reveal event, nothing but total radio silence has ever followed. Indeed, only a long line of hoaxes and fan-made interpretations passed off as the genuine article have flooded the internet so far and with that in mind, we recommend you take this latest development with a substantial pinch of salt.
Video GamesPosted by
GAMINGbible

'Battlefield 6' Leak Finally Shows The Game In Action

It's time to ratchet up those excitement levels, as it looks like Battlefield 6 is shaping up quite nicely. A new leak has shown a little bit of the as-yet-unrevealed trailer in action, something that is sure to be a hit with fans waiting to see more from the long-awaited action FPS. Although these leaks leave much to be desired in terms of game details and clear visuals, the snippet of giffed footage looks like it has buckets of potential.
Video GamesHot Hardware

Battlefield 6 Leaked Screenshots Reveal Deadly Robot Dogs, V-22 Ospreys And More

We have to wait a few more weeks before Electronics Arts unveils its next Battlefield installment, presumably called Battlefield 6 (or just Battlefield), as the publisher recently confirmed it will hold a reveal event in June. In the meantime, supposed screenshots keep leaking out, potentially providing us some juicy details of what to expect when the game arrives.
Video Gamesgamebyte.com

Battlefield 6 Game Title ‘Confirmed’ Alongside Leaked Images

A new Battlefield 6 leak seemingly confirms the name of the upcoming title, as well as revealing new images expected to be seen in the June 2021 trailer. The alleged leak comes courtesy of reliable leaker Tom Henderson, who’s been posting various snippets of info regarding EA’s next big release for a good few months now. Henderson is the leaker who noted that Battlefield 6 will feature “fully destructible cities,” before seemingly being suspended from Twitter.
Video Gamesnashvillechatterclass.com

Battlefield 6 Images Allegedly Leaked on the Internet

Screenshots that are said to be from the reveal trailer of Battlefield 6 have been leaked on the internet. These images consist of important visual information that reveals a lot about the upcoming game. The couple of pictures that have surfaced online are in sync with the kind of information one has received about the reveal trailer of Battlefield 6. From the futuristic setting to the rocket launch, everything matches up.
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Battlefield 6 continues to leak like a sieve

The next Battlefield, due to be officially announced in June, has long been the subject of unverifiable rumour, speculation and, in recent weeks, even some leaked screenshots. Developer DICE, for its part, made fun of the whole thing by comparing it all to the delicious qualities of spaghetti. Nevertheless, over...
Video Gamesfuturegamereleases.com

More Battlefield 6 Leaks Have Surfaced

Battlefield 6 has been a hot topic nowadays. The closer we get to June, the more exciting the topics become. Leaks have started emerging, pictures pouring in in a randomized order, for which the community had to compile them into one old-school GIF animation. It seems that they’ve done it, whatsoever.
Video GamesEurogamer.net

Sonic Collection leaks online

A French retailer has seemingly leaked an "EU version" of Sonic Collection for PlayStation 4. It's the same company that may have outed that Sonic Colors remaster a few weeks back, too. French site Sogamely boasts no cover art or release date, and right now only lists the game as...
Video GamesIGN

Here Are All the Battlefield 6 Leaks So Far

As the old World War II adage goes, “loose lips sink ships,” and it looks like the upcoming Battlefield 6, due to be officially announced in June is leaking like an upside down dreadnought. A number of leaks have appeared throughout the internet, supposedly showing off numerous vague looks at what we can expect from the next large-scale FPS franchise entry.
Video Gamesdsogaming.com

Far Cry 6 Gameplay Reveal Footage has been leaked online

Although Ubisoft plans to release tomorrow the gameplay reveal trailer for Far Cry 6, it appears that its first gameplay video has been leaked online. So, below you can find this video which showcases more than six minutes of gameplay footage. In Far Cry 6, players are immersed in the...
Video Gamesretailcrowd.co.uk

Battlefield 6 preview has been leaked

Photos and videos confirm that they are truly leaving the era of WWII. In the context of the Battlefield series, we recently informed that the franchise will be available on mobile devices for the foreseeable future, but it was previously suggested that the next family member should return to the modern era with permission from the developers. Now some parts of the trailer have leaked, on the basis of which the last news was well established.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Scarlet Nexus new console demo comparison video confirms slightly faster loading times on PlayStation 5 and more op

Scarlet Nexus seems to work identically on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, with only minor differences between the two versions of the game. A new comparison video based on the game’s playable demo, curated by ElAnalistaDeBits highlights how the differences between the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X versions are minimal as the game loads slightly faster on the Sony console.
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

Clid the Snail is a Dual-Stick Shooter, Headed to PS5 and PS4 in 2021 - News

Publisher Koch Media and developer Weird Beluga Studio announced the dual-stick shooter, Clid the Snail, will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 in 2021. The winners of last year’s Best Game Of The Year award in the VI Edition of the PlayStation Talents Awards will develop this action-adventure game where the player becomes Clid, a humanoid snail, always with his loyal companion the talkative firefly Belu by his side. This dual-stick shooter, distributed by Koch Media, takes the player through many different scenarios where they will fight their enemies with a wide variety of weapons.
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Doom Eternal RTX Update Teased

Nvidia’s Computex event is just hours away and with it will likely come the reveal of the RTX 3080 Ti and 3070 Ti. Bethesda seems to be tagging along with a hint at a ray tracing uplift for Doom Eternal on PC, stating on Twitter that Doom “has never looked so good”: