Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hudson, NC

Weather Forecast For Hudson

Posted by 
Hudson (NC) Weather Channel
Hudson (NC) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Hudson: Thursday, May 27: Patchy fog then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog during night; Friday, May 28: Chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Chance Rain Showers; Sunday, May 30: Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night;

mp.newsbreakapp.com
Hudson (NC) Weather Channel

Hudson (NC) Weather Channel

Hudson, NC
189
Followers
482
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hudson, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Rain#Nws Data#Patchy Fog
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Hudson, NCPosted by
Hudson (NC) Weather Channel

Get weather-ready — Hudson’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Hudson: Monday, May 17: Mostly cloudy then chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night; Tuesday, May 18: Mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Alexander County, NCweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Alexander, Burke Mountains, Caldwell Mountains, Catawba by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 03:16:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-13 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alexander; Burke Mountains; Caldwell Mountains; Catawba; Eastern McDowell; Greater Burke; Greater Caldwell; McDowell Mountains PATCHY DENSE FOG ACROSS THE NORTHERN NORTH CAROLINA FOOTHILLS THIS MORNING Light winds and lingering moisture near the surface are combining to permit patchy dense fog to develop across the northern foothills of western North Carolina. The fog may reduce visibility to one-quarter mile or less at times, particularly in low-lying areas and in locations along or near rivers and lakes. Allow extra travel time if driving this morning. Slow down, use low-beam headlights and fog lamps, and allow extra stopping distance. The fog should dissipate very quickly after sunrise.